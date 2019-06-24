QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman who was arrested in January for forging a Warren County Probation Department document to have an ignition interlock device removed from her vehicle pleaded guilty to a felony on Wednesday.
Shannon K. Prendergast, 44, of Pine Cone Drive, is required to have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she drives as a result of a driving while intoxicated conviction. That conviction stemmed from an arrest in May 2018 for driving drunk with two young children in her vehicle.
The device requires a driver to breath into it to confirm they are sober to start the vehicle.
Prendergast was arrested in January after the Probation Department learned she had altered documentation to have a device removed from her vehicle. When she was charged, she was found to have illegally driven another vehicle to the Probation Department without an ignition interlock device, police said.
She was charged with second-degree forgery, a felony, and ticketed for operation of a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Prendergast pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree forgery, a felony, and Warren County Judge John Hall put her on probation for a year. If she does well, she will be sentenced to 5 years on probation. If not, she faces a jail or prison term.
