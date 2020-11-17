 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forest rangers rescue South Glens Falls woman on Black Mountain
0 comments
top story

Forest rangers rescue South Glens Falls woman on Black Mountain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wilderness rescue in Dresden

State forest rangers on Saturday rescued a South Glens Falls woman who sustained a knee injury while hiking Black Mountain, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The woman was taken by helicopter to a nearby airport and then taken by ambulance to the hospital. 

 Provided photo

DRESDEN — A South Glens Falls woman was taken by helicopter off the summit of Black Mountain by state forest rangers on Saturday after sustaining a knee injury, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Washington County 911 received a call of a hiker with a non-weight bearing knee injury on the Black Mountain trail at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The call was transferred to the DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch, which dispatched four forest rangers to search for the 46-year-old woman from South Glens Falls.  

A state police helicopter was dispatched at 4:48 p.m. and landed on the summit of Black Mountain shortly before sunset.

The injured woman was flown to a nearby airport and taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the release. 

Dresden Fire Department and Skenesborough EMS also responded to the call.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Something Secret Boutique

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News