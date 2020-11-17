Forest rangers rescue South Glens Falls woman on Black Mountain

DRESDEN — A South Glens Falls woman was taken by helicopter off the summit of Black Mountain by state forest rangers on Saturday after sustaining a knee injury, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Washington County 911 received a call of a hiker with a non-weight bearing knee injury on the Black Mountain trail at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

The call was transferred to the DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch, which dispatched four forest rangers to search for the 46-year-old woman from South Glens Falls.

A state police helicopter was dispatched at 4:48 p.m. and landed on the summit of Black Mountain shortly before sunset.

The injured woman was flown to a nearby airport and taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the release.

Dresden Fire Department and Skenesborough EMS also responded to the call.

