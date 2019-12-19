Forest rangers oppose pay raise in favor of more staffing

SARANAC LAKE — Forest rangers say they now oppose a proposed pay raise and are asking the state for more staff instead.
The request comes more than one year after the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced a plan to consolidate the forest ranger Civil Service title with the environmental conservation officer title, while retaining each division’s current responsibilities.
The change was billed as a way of streamlining operations. It was also widely considered to be an effort by DEC officials to close the pay gap between rangers and conservation officers.
Forest rangers earn a base salary of $59,448 after completing training, while conservation officers are hired at $62,228 after training, according to the DEC website.
The proposed title consolidation spurred concerns from some conservation officers, who felt the change may give forest rangers more law enforcement responsibilities that the officers would typically handle. The DEC told the Albany Times Union in September that the department was drafting a guidance document to outline delineation of duties.
Forest ranger Scott van Laer, speaking in his role as a union delegate, said the rangers have seen the document and “have no issues with it.”
The Police Benevolent Association of New York — the union that represents forest rangers, conservation officers, State Police and State Park officers — issued a press release Thursday, calling for the state to use funding allocated to bridge the ranger-conservation officer pay gap to hire more forest rangers.
“A competitive salary is important for recruitment and should be revisited in the future, without a title change,” the union said.
Asked the current status of the title change, a DEC spokesman did not answer the question.
Currently, 135 forest rangers are stationed throughout the state, according to the PBA union. There are more than 250 conservation officers.
While they both fall under the Office of Public Protection, forest rangers are in the Division of Forest Protection and conservation officers in the Division of Law Enforcement. They boast different cultures within their ranks, informed by two separate histories.
The conservation officers started in the late 1800s with eight “Fish and Game protectors” appointed by then-Gov. Alonzo Cornell. Forest rangers came on the scene five years later, and their primary responsibility initially was fighting fires. The rangers primarily operate in the Adirondack and Catskills parks, rural areas with large swaths of state Forest Preserve lands. They conduct search and rescue missions in the back-country and fight fires on Forest Preserve lands. Conservation officers have jurisdiction over both public and private lands throughout the state. They enforce environmental law and primarily operate in metropolitan areas.
Rangers have long argued that the gradual expansion of their ranks over time has not kept up with the influx of hikers visiting the Adirondack and Catskills parks.
In a statement, Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway backed rangers’ call for more staffing.