Forest rangers oppose pay raise in favor of more staffing

“A competitive salary is important for recruitment and should be revisited in the future, without a title change,” the union said.

Asked the current status of the title change, a DEC spokesman did not answer the question.

Currently, 135 forest rangers are stationed throughout the state, according to the PBA union. There are more than 250 conservation officers.

While they both fall under the Office of Public Protection, forest rangers are in the Division of Forest Protection and conservation officers in the Division of Law Enforcement. They boast different cultures within their ranks, informed by two separate histories.

The conservation officers started in the late 1800s with eight “Fish and Game protectors” appointed by then-Gov. Alonzo Cornell. Forest rangers came on the scene five years later, and their primary responsibility initially was fighting fires. The rangers primarily operate in the Adirondack and Catskills parks, rural areas with large swaths of state Forest Preserve lands. They conduct search and rescue missions in the back-country and fight fires on Forest Preserve lands. Conservation officers have jurisdiction over both public and private lands throughout the state. They enforce environmental law and primarily operate in metropolitan areas.