Forest rangers busy assisting lost hikers in Adirondacks

Lost hikers in Bolton

On May 13 at 5:20 p.m., Warren County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch from two hikers who had become disoriented on the trail to Thomas and Cat mountains in the town of Bolton and needed assistance. The 76-year-old man and 69-year-old woman from Moreau stated that they intended to hike Thomas Mountain and return to their vehicle at the Route 11 trailhead. Recognizing they were lost with limited supplies, the hikers decided to call 911.

Warren County 911 provided rangers with coordinates that placed the pair south of Thomas Mountain, closer to Cat Mountain. Ranger Hannah O’Connor spoke to the couple on the phone and advised them to take the blue-marked trail while Forest Ranger Marie Arnold proceeded on foot to intercept them. Arnold began from Edgecomb Pond and reached one of the hikers, who told her the other had continued ahead north on the trail. Dispatch contacted the other hiker and, per Arnold, advised the subject to turn around and head back. Once the pair was reunited, Arnold escorted them back out to the trailhead, where they were met by O’Connor, who assisted them the rest of the way in an all-terrain vehicle. The couple was out of the woods by 8:57 p.m.