Forest rangers assist lost, injured hikers

On Sunday, July 26 at 4:20 a.m., DEC’s Central Dispatch received a call from New York State Police Dispatch reporting a missing 75-year-old man. The call was made by the man’s son, who had last seen his father about three hours prior.

Rangers Scott and Temple made the initial response to the man’s last known location, and after a preliminary search of the area with negative results, additional rangers were requested to respond. Forest Rangers Lomnitzer, Arnold, DiCintio, Martin, Milano, Nally, Quinn, Thompson, and Praczkajlo responded to assist. After hours of searching, the man was located at 1:25 p.m. in good condition.

Town of Webb

On Tuesday, July 21 at 1:37 p.m., Herkimer County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch about an injured 75-year-old female hiker from Tonawanda on the Moss Lake trail. While hiking the loop trail around Moss Lake, the hiker stepped down a bank and rolled her ankle. Forest Rangers McCartney and Hanno responded along with the Inlet Police Department, Inlet Volunteer Ambulance and the Eagle Bay Fire Department.

The hiker was packaged by emergency medical services and evacuated via all-terrain vehicle by the rangers. She was then transported to a local hospital for additional medical treatment.