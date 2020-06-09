Forest Rangers assist Glens Falls man who suffered seizure on trail

Hikers lost on Dix Mountain

NORTH HUDSON — On June 7 at 1:12 a.m., Central Office Dispatch received a call from State Police advising that they received a call from a group of hikers lost on Dix Mountain. Coordinates provided by the hikers placed them on the Beckhorn trail heading toward Hough Peak. Forest Rangers Andrew Lewis and Logan Quinn responded to assist. Rangers were at the trailhead by 3:30 a.m., and located the group of four hikers from East Schodack at 9:16 a.m. After a preliminary medical check, Rangers began to escort the group back down the mountain. While hiking down, one of the hikers began to exhibit signs of exhaustion. Rangers Lewis and Quinn helped the hiker rehydrate, and gave the hikers something to eat and a chance to warm up and rest. The exhausted hiker’s gear was split between the two Rangers as they proceeded down to the base of the mountain where they were met with six-wheelers provided by Forest Ranger Art Perryman and Forest Ranger Lt. Brian Dubay. The group was driven the rest of the way to the trailhead and at 5:25 p.m., the hiking party and Rangers were out of the woods. The group left in their own vehicle.