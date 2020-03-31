Forest ranger tests positive for COVID-19

A state Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger based in the Adirondack Park has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The forest ranger was deployed downstate to help with the state’s coronavirus response when he was exposed to the virus, a union representative confirmed Tuesday. The forest ranger’s name, age, county of residence had not been released by the DEC or the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, the union that represents both forest rangers and environmental conservation officers, as of Tuesday.

The forest ranger was provided with personal protective equipment when he was deployed downstate, and he was not directly involved with testing people for coronavirus, according to forest ranger Scott Van Laer, who spoke in his position as a union delegate.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“The center he was at was being run well and safely,” van Laer said. “There are no guarantees for those on the front lines even with these excellent precautions in place.”

The forest ranger is now at home and in quarantine. Van Laer said the ranger is doing OK and has moderate symptoms.