Forest ranger tests positive for COVID-19

A state Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger based in the Adirondack Park has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The forest ranger was deployed downstate to help with the state’s coronavirus response when he was exposed to the virus, a union representative confirmed Tuesday. The forest ranger’s name, age, county of residence had not been released by the DEC or the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, the union that represents both forest rangers and environmental conservation officers, as of Tuesday.
The forest ranger was provided with personal protective equipment when he was deployed downstate, and he was not directly involved with testing people for coronavirus, according to forest ranger Scott Van Laer, who spoke in his position as a union delegate.
“The center he was at was being run well and safely,” van Laer said. “There are no guarantees for those on the front lines even with these excellent precautions in place.”
The forest ranger is now at home and in quarantine. Van Laer said the ranger is doing OK and has moderate symptoms.
The DEC would not confirm or deny that a forest ranger had tested positive for COVID-19. DEC spokesman Jomo Miller on Monday said the department “does not comment on staff’s personal health matters.”
Forest rangers and environmental conservation officers from around the state are being deployed in areas such as New York City to help with the state’s coronavirus response.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 66,497 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, according to the state Department of Health. A majority of those cases, 37,453, are in New York City, where thousands of people are being tested for the virus every day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.