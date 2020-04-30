Forest ranger assists pair lost in Lake George Wild Forest
1 comment

Forest ranger assists pair lost in Lake George Wild Forest

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — A state forest ranger found two women who had gotten lost hiking in the Lake George Wild Forest Area Friday.

At 4:29 p.m., the state Department of Environmental Conversation’s Ray Brook dispatch received a request for assistance from two 21-year-old women from Saratoga who became disoriented while traversing the Berry Pond Loop.

Forest Ranger Chuck Kabrehl responded to their location, hiked into the woods and located the women at 6:20 p.m. He then escorted them out to the trailhead, where they had parked. The women told the ranger that they had started the hike around 4 p.m. and became lost at about 4:30. The incident concluded at 7.

— Adirondack Daily Enterprise

1 comment
1
3
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News