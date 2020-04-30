Forest ranger assists pair lost in Lake George Wild Forest

At 4:29 p.m., the state Department of Environmental Conversation’s Ray Brook dispatch received a request for assistance from two 21-year-old women from Saratoga who became disoriented while traversing the Berry Pond Loop.

Forest Ranger Chuck Kabrehl responded to their location, hiked into the woods and located the women at 6:20 p.m. He then escorted them out to the trailhead, where they had parked. The women told the ranger that they had started the hike around 4 p.m. and became lost at about 4:30. The incident concluded at 7.