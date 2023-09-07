The Forest Preserve Work Plan Policy, a guide to assess the environmental impacts of new construction projects in the Adirondack Park has been finalized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The policy establishes administrative procedures for assessing the impacts of construction and maintenance activities on the Forest Preserve and for drafting site-specific work plans.

The policy includes a more holistic analysis of all potential impacts and requires that any project within the Forest Preserve consider the number and location of trees removed, the reshaping of the landscape, the effect on wetlands and on rare or endangered species.

The Adirondack Park is protected by the New York State Constituion as “forever wild.” This policy was designed to allow the DEC to design and evaluate projects with forest preservation in mind.

According to the DEC, the policy was drafted with input from the public, the Trail Stewardship Working Group, and partners at the Adirondack Park Agency.

“The Adirondacks and Catskills continue to experience significant numbers of visitors and this new policy, finalized with input from New Yorkers, stakeholders, and other key partners, will provide DEC with the proper guidance when evaluating potential projects and any environmental impacts to the Forest Preserve,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release.