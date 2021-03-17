Foreclosed house next to fire station is new training site

While others run out of burning houses, he’s eager to run into it.

“The adrenaline rush that you get, and that commitment that you have to the fire department, and because it’s fun,” he said.

Ethan Barnes of Granville, who has been an interior firefighter for six years, was teaching Hayward. He said it’s rare to have to search for a person in a smoke-filled house. So he was glad to practice the maneuvers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It gives you a chance to practice our skills. With anything you learn, if you don’t practice, it becomes rusty,” he said.

This time, the “victim” was a bundle of old hoses in a firefighter’s turnout gear, which firefighter Nate Loomins triumphantly carried down a ladder once it was found. Then he dropped it unceremoniously, to general laughter.

Lighthearted practices like this one can serve them well if there is ever that worst-case moment where they need to find someone fast.

“I wouldn’t say it’s not terrifying,” Barnes said. “You just gotta rely on your training.”

The West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department is benefiting from the new training house, too. A crew drove from the Vermont border community to Granville on Tuesday for the planned training.