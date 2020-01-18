For your health: Vacationer brings his chiropractic business here

“This time of year, many people are injuring their backs from snow-shoveling, skiing, etc.,” he said.

Registration open for annual run

The annual Doc Lopez Run for Health in Elizabethtown will be March 21, but those who register now will get a discount and a T-shirt.

There’s something for everyone at the race: a half-marathon, a 5K and a one-mile walk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“The race route may have changed over the last four decades, but the reason we run has not,” said Susan Allott, race director and daughter of Robert “Doc” Lopez. “This race has always been about inspiring people to get outdoors and run for a good cause.”

The race draws runners from as far away as Albany, Vermont and Canada. About 150 runners are expected.

Allott is trying to persuade people to sign up as a way of dedicating themselves to getting in better shape this winter.

“Whether you are looking to set a healthy resolution for the New Year or for an excuse to get outdoors this winter, registering for the Doc Lopez race can serve as your motivation,” she said.

There’s also quite the climb near the end of the race, which Allott said can be a selling point.