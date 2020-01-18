For your health: Vacationer brings his chiropractic business here

A medical professional who grew up vacationing in the Adirondacks has settled down here to practice.
Andrew Sorensen is a new doctor of chiropractic working for O’Leary Chiropractic at 395 Bay Road, Queensbury.
“My family has always taken me on vacation up in the Adirondacks, so the picturesque geography and serene beauty of the mountains drew me to the area,” he said. “I am an avid skier, snowboarder, hiker and kayaker, so moving to this location was a no-brainer.”
He was also looking for a close-knit community, and Queensbury checked every box.
He recently graduated from New York Chiropractic College in the Finger Lakes and did his clinical rotations at the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Hospital.
He specializes in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal and neurological disorders without using painkillers.
“I have a toolbox of treatments to customize every treatment plan using chiropractic adjustments, therapeutic exercises, manual soft tissue therapies, and many other modalities to get my patients better,” he said. “It's crucial that I get to the root of the problem and address what is causing my patients symptoms, whether the complaint is caused by muscle imbalances, poor posture, trauma or disuse.”
What is he seeing so far?
“This time of year, many people are injuring their backs from snow-shoveling, skiing, etc.,” he said.
Registration open for annual run
The annual Doc Lopez Run for Health in Elizabethtown will be March 21, but those who register now will get a discount and a T-shirt.
There’s something for everyone at the race: a half-marathon, a 5K and a one-mile walk.
“The race route may have changed over the last four decades, but the reason we run has not,” said Susan Allott, race director and daughter of Robert “Doc” Lopez. “This race has always been about inspiring people to get outdoors and run for a good cause.”
The race draws runners from as far away as Albany, Vermont and Canada. About 150 runners are expected.
Allott is trying to persuade people to sign up as a way of dedicating themselves to getting in better shape this winter.
“Whether you are looking to set a healthy resolution for the New Year or for an excuse to get outdoors this winter, registering for the Doc Lopez race can serve as your motivation,” she said.
There’s also quite the climb near the end of the race, which Allott said can be a selling point.
“The half marathon is a beautiful and challenging course that includes breathtaking views and a rewarding descent to the finish in Elizabethtown,” she said. “The 5K and one-mile walk offer a flatter course and plenty of supporters.”
To register, go to www.doclopezrun.com.
Another registration discount is available this year for those who sign up for both the Shamrock Shuffle and the Doc Lopez Run for Health. The Shamrock Shuffle is a 5K race on March 14 in Plattsburgh. It benefits the UVM Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Medicaid audits lead to improvements
An audit from June 2018 found that the state didn’t collect rebates from prescription drug manufacturers. There is good news: The state has now collected $570 million in rebates. But auditors took another look and found that the state was eligible for at least $1.2 million more.
The 2018 audit also found the state had erroneously paid $1.28 billion in premiums for people who had health insurance. People are not eligible for Medicaid if they have comprehensive health insurance from somewhere else. Most of those payments have now stopped, but a recent audit found the state was still making the same mistake, for a loss of $199 million.
“New York state faces a projected budget gap of $6 billion for the coming fiscal year, in part because of higher Medicaid spending,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement. “Over the last four years, my auditors have focused on the Medicaid program, uncovering billions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse.
"Our role is to help lower Medicaid program costs by identifying significant cost savings, revenue enhancements and waste. That mission will continue in earnest as the state Department of Health can do much more to save taxpayer dollars.”
For the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2019, there were 7.3 million New Yorkers relying on Medicaid for their health care, at a cost of $67.4 billion.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.