A doctor who worked in the Glens Falls Hospital ER for 26 years is now focusing on addiction medicine to help patients like the ones he saw so often in the emergency room.
Dr. Don Sheeley is running his own practice in Saratoga Springs, prescribing medication and running support groups for those addicted to drugs and alcohol.
He’s using an opiate-blocking pill to treat alcoholism, similar to the way it’s used to treat drug addiction.
It’s an unusual method, because it does not require patients to stop drinking. Patients take one pill an hour before drinking and not on days when they don’t drink.
“I’ve seen wonderful successes with the Sinclair Method. One man went from drinking 11 beers a day to drinking zero beers daily for one month. Once he had proved to himself he could maintain abstinence if he wanted to, he decided to drink three or four beers per week and that worked for him. Another man went from seven vodkas a night after work to one vodka per night with dinner,” Sheeley said. “I’ve had numerous people cut their drinking in half.”
The pill, naltrexone, makes it basically impossible for patients to use alcohol as a coping method.
Sheeley is matter-of-fact about that.
“Maybe they need to figure out the issue and deal with it instead of running away from it,” he said. “People use alcohol and drugs to feel better, when actually we feel better when we do better.”
He runs a support group but also encourages patients to work through psychological issues with a counselor.
“I encourage people to go to smart recovery sessions. AA is OK,” he said. “AA meetings work, to me, because you make friends and build bonds. I’m not in love with all the details of their steps.”
He is particularly uncomfortable with the idea that addiction is some sort of “defect” in the person.
At his support group, he said, “We just say we made these choices. They didn’t work out so well.”
It’s a group he has wanted to heal since medical school, when he completed 500 hours of psychiatry. Later, at the Glens Falls Hospital ER, he continued that focus.
“The other doctors shied away from the psychiatric patients,” he said. “A lot of these patients get bounced around.”
New mental illness program
Northern Rivers Family of Services has launched a new program for adults who have a serious and persistent mental illness that makes it hard for them to function.
The Assertive Community Treatment will serve Warren and Washington counties, with clients referred by the Office of Community Services.
Services include mental health treatment, physical health care, support for housing and vocational training, money management, education, and community connections. The team is on call at all times to handle crises.
“Increasing access to a broad spectrum of mental health services, from outpatient mental health counseling to intensive programs like ACT, is vitally important for our communities. Through programs like ACT, recovery is possible, and we look forward to helping clients achieve their goals,” Audrey LaFrenier, president and chief operating officer at Northern Rivers, said in a statement.
Planned Parenthood merging
Five Planned Parenthood affiliates, including the office in Glens Falls, are merging.
The group will become Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. It will operate 28 health centers with about 200,000 patient visits each year. Geographically, the new group will cover half of the state’s counties and 65 percent of its population.
Laura McQuade, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of New York City, will lead the new group. Karen Seltzer, board chairwoman of Planned Parenthood of Nassau County, will become the board chairwoman of the new group.
The group will become more efficient by streamlining administration and standardizing operations and electronic medical records. It will have increased bargaining power with insurance companies as well.
The group will also expand telehealth services to improve access to underserved communities, particularly in rural areas.
“We know that we are stronger together. By joining forces and centering our patients, we can serve our communities more effectively, efficiently, and strategically and have a stronger voice in advocacy,” McQuade said in a statement. “We’re going from great to greater!”
Stefanik receives award
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has received an award from the New York State Academy of Family Physicians. The group praised her recognition of the value of family medicine and primary care and her dedication to providing health care access for North Country families.
Stefanik cited introducing the Opioid Workforce Act and the Primary Care Protection Act in her acceptance of the award. She also said she is committed to cosponsoring the Training the Next Generation of Primary Care Doctors Act.
