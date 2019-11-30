{{featured_button_text}}

The chief medical officer for Hudson Headwaters Health Network is retiring in the spring, and he is already announcing the move and beginning to transition responsibilities to a colleague.

Dr. John Sawyer has been the chief medical officer for more than 17 years.

He will be replaced next spring by Dr. William Borgos. But he will still work part-time as a doctor at Hudson Headwaters’ West Mountain Health Center in Queensbury.

Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland spoke highly of Sawyer.

“Since joining the network in 1998, Dr. Sawyer has contributed to the network in countless ways. He has played a central role in its success by establishing a solid foundation of clinical excellence that can be built upon,” he said in a statement. “We are very happy that he will continue to care for patients and that we can continue to rely on his experience and perspective.”

Borgos has been with the health agency for 20 years, most recently leading the risk management team.

Glens Falls Hospital milestone

This summer, surgeons completed their 1,000th robotic surgery at Glens Falls Hospital.

The hospital announced the milestone this week in a newsletter.

Surgeons began using robotic assistance in 2014. The tools allow surgeons to make smaller incisions, leading to procedures that are less painful, with less blood loss and faster recovery.

Marylou Whitney ornament to support Saratoga Hospital

This year’s Saratoga Hospital ornament will honor Marylou Whitney, who died on July 19.

The proceeds of each year’s ornament sale support the hospital’s cancer patient fund.

“Mrs. Whitney’s loss reverberated throughout the city,” said hospital surgeon Joseph Bell, who designed the ornament. “I could think of no better representation of the heart of our community than this remarkable woman. Her kind nature and philanthropic support of our hospital and so many other local charities epitomizes the holiday spirit. It is fitting to celebrate her life and passion for giving with the hanging of this ornament each holiday season.”

The ornament shows the Saratoga Race Course clubhouse entrance, which has been renamed in Whitney's honor.

They are $20 each and can be purchased at saratogahospitalfoundation.org.

