FOR YOUR HEALTH: Single parents of disabled young adults may be able to get child support

The state Legislature took a step toward helping families of disabled adults last week.
The Assembly passed a bill that would allow parents to collect child support for young adults with disabilities.
Currently, 40 states allow parents to do so, including New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“The needs of dependent children with developmental or physical disabilities do not simply disappear when they reach age 21,” said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.
She said single parents should get child support until the child turns 27 if the child has a disability “which prevents them from adequately caring for themselves.”
In the Senate, the bill has been referred to committee.
The Assembly bill would not require child support until age 27, but would allow Family Court judges to mandate an “allowance” to the child in cases where they can’t take care of themselves.
“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for divorce to occur in a household with a child who is differently abled,” said Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston. “However, just because an age of majority has been reached does not mean that the child no longer needs support. This legislation aims to extend the responsibility for both parents in order to ensure that the day-to-day needs of their dependent, adult-child continue to be met.”
Discounted heart scans
In honor of American Heart Month, Saratoga Hospital is offering $99 heart scans in February. Patients must have a doctor’s referral for the scan. But the cost matters, because the test is often not covered by insurance.
It is painless and can detect heart disease before symptoms begin by measuring calcium deposits in coronary arteries, using a CT scan.
Those deposits can build up and eventually block an artery, triggering a heart attack. The test may be recommended for those with diabetes, a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or obesity. Smokers and those with a sedentary lifestyle should also consider the test.
To make an appointment, call 518-580-2232.
More ads to fight drug addiction
The state is adding another public awareness campaign, this time to fight the stigma of drug addiction.
In December, the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports began a campaign to tell people where to get help. Last March, the office ran a campaign on where pregnant women could get help with addiction.
This campaign addresses common misconceptions about addiction prevention, treatment and recovery.
“We are continuing our efforts to increase public awareness about addiction and eliminate the stigma,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, co-chair of the NYS Heroin and Opioid Task Force. “This is part of our overall strategy to help individuals and families struggling with addiction, combat the opioid epidemic, and help to save lives.”
The idea is that the stigma keeps people from admitting they have a problem, and thus they do not seek help.
Among the messages: Medication can be prescribed to treat addiction, and many people get addicted because of a prescribed opioid.
“Prescribed opioids are commonly used to treat pain. However, even when used as directed, there are risks, including physical dependence, tolerance, misuse and abuse, addiction, relapse of addiction symptoms, overdose and death,” the campaign says.
The campaign also notes that alcohol addiction kills more people than opioid overdoses and encourages people to get help.
Neuropathy study
Researchers at Albany Medical College have been awarded a $1.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study peripheral nerve damage, known as neuropathy.
The researchers are focusing on how to repair the damage by manipulating Schwann cells, which wrap around the nerves and can heal some damage already. Researchers hope to make those cells better at healing nerve damage.
More than 20 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have some form of peripheral nerve damage. It can vary from numbness in an extremity to pain and paralysis. Currently, there is no cure.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.