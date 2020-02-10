FOR YOUR HEALTH: Single parents of disabled young adults may be able to get child support

The idea is that the stigma keeps people from admitting they have a problem, and thus they do not seek help.

Among the messages: Medication can be prescribed to treat addiction, and many people get addicted because of a prescribed opioid.

“Prescribed opioids are commonly used to treat pain. However, even when used as directed, there are risks, including physical dependence, tolerance, misuse and abuse, addiction, relapse of addiction symptoms, overdose and death,” the campaign says.

The campaign also notes that alcohol addiction kills more people than opioid overdoses and encourages people to get help.

Neuropathy study

Researchers at Albany Medical College have been awarded a $1.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study peripheral nerve damage, known as neuropathy.

The researchers are focusing on how to repair the damage by manipulating Schwann cells, which wrap around the nerves and can heal some damage already. Researchers hope to make those cells better at healing nerve damage.

More than 20 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have some form of peripheral nerve damage. It can vary from numbness in an extremity to pain and paralysis. Currently, there is no cure.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.