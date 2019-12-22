For Your Health: Saratoga Hospital getting pathologists from Albany Med

Due to the affiliation with Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital now has a team of three anatomic and clinical pathologists. All are members of the faculty in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Albany Med, but all have been assigned full-time to Saratoga Hospital.
“This arrangement is yet another example of the benefits of our affiliation with Albany Med,” said Dr. Richard Falivena, vice president and chief medical and physician integration officer at Saratoga Hospital. “We have the same experienced team in place, providing the same high-quality pathology services—and we have access to an increased breadth of expertise across the Albany Med system.”
The arrangement also allows Saratoga Hospital pathologists to easily consult with Albany Med colleagues on difficult cases.
When needed, those colleagues also provide coverage at Saratoga Hospital.
Leading the team is Dr. Josenia Tan, who has been named medical director of pathology and laboratory medicine at Saratoga Hospital.
Previously, she was an assistant professor and associate chief of laboratory medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center.
Tan earned a medical degree from Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation in the Philippines. She then moved to Boston University School of Medicine for a residency in anatomic and clinical pathology and a fellowship in cytopathology. She is now board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology and has sub-specialty certification in cytopathology.
Get your college students vaccinated during winter vacation
College students are far more likely than anyone else to get meningococcal disease, also known as meningitis. That’s because they are living in close quarters and often sharing drinks or eating utensils or kissing each other.
But few students are vaccinated against the rare illness. CDC data shows that only 17% of 17-year-olds received the vaccine last year to prevent against meningitis B. Even worse, there are four other versions of meningitis, for which students need a second vaccination.
The second vaccination protects against meningitis A, C, W and Y.
Studies have shown that college students are 3.5 to 5 times more likely to get meningitis B than young adults of the same age who are not attending college.
About one in 10 people infected with meningitis will die, while one in five will suffer long-term consequences, such as deafness, nervous system problems, brain damage or loss of limbs.
New law outlaws some 'prior authorization' requirements
Some health insurance companies have been denying claims when a doctor uncovers additional problems during surgery. Now, that will be against the law, thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week.
"When a doctor encounters unexpected complications during a surgical procedure or realizes additional treatment is immediately necessary if a patient is undergoing chemotherapy, they don't have time to stop and wait for a new authorization from insurance companies — they need to act quickly to help the patient," Cuomo said in a statement.
The law requires insurance companies to cover additional services and procedures related to existing invasive procedures so that the patient does not have to endure another procedure later.
Cuomo noted that sick patients need to get treatment quickly, not wait for another authorization.
The new law will take effect in March.
