For Your Health: Saratoga Hospital getting pathologists from Albany Med

Get your college students vaccinated during winter vacation

College students are far more likely than anyone else to get meningococcal disease, also known as meningitis. That’s because they are living in close quarters and often sharing drinks or eating utensils or kissing each other.

But few students are vaccinated against the rare illness. CDC data shows that only 17% of 17-year-olds received the vaccine last year to prevent against meningitis B. Even worse, there are four other versions of meningitis, for which students need a second vaccination.

The second vaccination protects against meningitis A, C, W and Y.

Studies have shown that college students are 3.5 to 5 times more likely to get meningitis B than young adults of the same age who are not attending college.

About one in 10 people infected with meningitis will die, while one in five will suffer long-term consequences, such as deafness, nervous system problems, brain damage or loss of limbs.

