For your health: New women's rehab home opens in Queensbury

So far this year, four more people have died from overdoses in those two counties. The state data only goes as far as the first quarter of 2019.

To combat the overdoses, the state has added nearly 500 new treatment beds since 2016, more than 1,800 opioid treatment program slots and 29 new recovery centers. There were just three recovery centers in 2016. Last year, nearly 32,000 people visited a recovery center at least once.

Officials also increased medication-assisted treatment, with 47% more patients receiving buprenorphine prescriptions for opioid use between 2012 and 2018.

Telehealth legislation

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is co-sponsoring the Specialty Treatment to Access and Referrals Act, which would offer grants to help community health centers add telehealth.

Patients can use telehealth to call a doctor from home, eliminating problems of transportation and child care, and increasing access to specialists.

The act would offer up to $200,000 per health center and up to $5 million for qualifying health networks.