"The Senior List," which reviews products for seniors, published a list of nursing home deficiencies, organized by state, based on every nursing home’s most recent inspections. New York had the ninth fewest deficiencies per facility, for an average of 4.78. The highest, Washington State, had an average of 18.1 deficiencies per facility, while the lowest was New Hampshire with 2.59 deficiencies per facility.
A press release announcing this list emphasized that New York was “Number 41” out of 51 on the list. (The list included Washington D.C.) Of course, the state with the least deficiencies was ranked 51st. It’s a confusing ranking system. But "The Senior List" managed to pull a lot of interesting data out of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Among them: New York nursing homes paid $590,420 in penalties for deficiencies.
In terms of deficiencies about substandard care, versus administrative issues, New York is fourth-safest, with just 0.17 deficiencies per nursing home. New Hampshire is still the best, with 0.01 deficiencies per home.
The most common deficiencies involved quality of care, accounting for nearly 20% of all deficiencies. The next most common were residents’ rights (13%) and pharmacy services (12%).
But not much can be learned by looking at averages in a large state like New York, where New York City can significantly skew the numbers.
The state has a website on which anyone can look up a specific nursing home and get details about it, including detailed inspection reports. The website is https://profiles.health.ny.gov/nursing_home/
On it, residents can see that Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing received 9 health deficiencies in a February 2019 certification inspection, and 7 other deficiencies.
Fort Hudson Nursing Center received 4 health deficiencies in its most recent inspection in May 2018. But in its last certification inspection, it also received 9 health deficiencies and 6 other deficiencies.
Better is coming
At one local nursing home, administrators have put together a performance improvement plan to reduce re-hospitalizations.
Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, in Argyle, is trying to meet standards set by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The first step is create a plan with a vision, mission statement, key strengths and challenges. Officials must also demonstrate that they can implement a performance improvement system.
The improvement system, which began in spring of 2017, focuses on residents who are sent back to the hospital within 30 days of discharge. At that time, half the Medicare patients were re-admitted within 30 days.
A team looked into the issue and found that facility physicians were sending residents back to the hospital because they did not know what services the staff could provide in the nursing home.
The physicians were directed to discuss all hospitalizations with the director of nursing beforehand, so that they could consider other solutions.
The re-admisssion rate decreased by 35 percent in one month, and the nursing home has had zero re-admissions for seven of the last 18 months.
Washington Center’s plan for improvement satisfied the association, which gave the center the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award this week.
Now the center will continue with the hope of reaching performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality award criteria next year.
There are no nursing homes in the area at the silver or gold award level. Gold awards are for superior performance and require the home to pass an inspection by the agency.
There are two homes in the state with gold awards: ElderWood Health Care at Wedgewood in Amherst, and ElderWood Health Care at Lakewood in Hamburg.
Free transportation
Need a ride? A new program will help people who need to get to services within 30 days of being discharged from a hospital or ER.
Uplift Warren Washington will provide bus tokens, taxi vouchers and gas cards. The goal is to prevent more ER visits and hospitalizations by promoting preventative healthcare, said Cassandra Fleury, the program’s transportation coordinator.
Assistance is available for:
• Medical appointments not covered by Medicaid transportation
• Department of Social Service appointments
• Care/case management appointments
• Obtaining prescriptions, medical supplies, or equipment
• Participating in community-based support groups
• Immediate access to needed groceries
The program is a partnership of Adirondack Health Institute, the Baywood Center, Greater Glens Falls Transit, and Tri-County United Way.
For more information, contact Fleury at 320-6692, or upliftwarrenwashington@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.