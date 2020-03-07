For Your Health: Glens Falls Hospital to host community education event about COVID-19

Glens Falls Hospital will be hosting a community education event concerning the outbreak of coronavirus and the novel virus COVID-19.

Hillary Alycon, director of Infection Prevention and Control, will discuss what Glens Falls Hospital is doing to keep patients protected and offer tips to protect yourself from the virus.

As of Saturday, New York has had 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus mainly in Westchester County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed two cases in Saratoga County during a news briefing on Saturday.

In Saratoga and Warren counties, nearly a dozen residents are under a self quarantine after visiting countries overseas known to be hot spots.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Queensbury Hotel.

For more information about steps the hospital is taking visit http://bit.ly/38zBcWJ.

Audiologist joins Saratoga Hospital

Clinical audiologist Sean Fuster has joined Saratoga Hospital Medical Group – Ear, Nose & Throat. He will focus on hearing and balance-related services. He will work closely with the group’s ear, nose and throat physicians.

