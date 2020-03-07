For Your Health: Glens Falls Hospital to host community education event about COVID-19

Glens Falls Hospital will be hosting a community education event concerning the outbreak of coronavirus and the novel virus COVID-19.
Hillary Alycon, director of Infection Prevention and Control, will discuss what Glens Falls Hospital is doing to keep patients protected and offer tips to protect yourself from the virus.
As of Saturday, New York has had 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus mainly in Westchester County.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed two cases in Saratoga County during a news briefing on Saturday.
In Saratoga and Warren counties, nearly a dozen residents are under a self quarantine after visiting countries overseas known to be hot spots.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Queensbury Hotel.
For more information about steps the hospital is taking visit http://bit.ly/38zBcWJ.
Audiologist joins Saratoga Hospital
Clinical audiologist Sean Fuster has joined Saratoga Hospital Medical Group – Ear, Nose & Throat. He will focus on hearing and balance-related services. He will work closely with the group’s ear, nose and throat physicians.
“The ideal situation for patients is to have access to audiology services within an ENT practice,” said Dr. Richard Falivena, vice president and chief medical and physician integration officer at Saratoga Hospital. “With Dr. Fuster on board, our ear, nose and throat team can more easily collaborate to provide comprehensive, coordinated care.”
Fuster is experienced in treating patients of all ages. He comes to Saratoga Hospital from Oviatt Hearing and Balance, a private practice in Syracuse.
Fuster earned a doctorate in audiology from Salus University in Pennsylvania and completed residencies at Dent Neurologic Institute and Hearing Evaluation Services, in Amherst, New York. He also holds a certificate of clinical competency in audiology from the American Speech Language and Hearing Association.
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group — Ear, Nose & Throat is located on the hospital’s Wilton campus at 3050 Route 50, Saratoga Springs. To make an appointment, call 518-587-2300.
Alzheimer's caregivers conference coming
The Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York will hold a conference for caregivers on April 14 at the Albany Marriott from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Speaking will be Carl Hill, vice president of scientific engagement for the National Alzheimer’s Association, and Dr. David Hart, who works at the Alzheimer’s Center at Albany Medical College.
The conference will include educational workshops on Alzheimer's disease and dementia-related topics, specifically geared towards the needs of caregivers. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from local experts and visit more than 50 exhibitors, including home health care agencies, assisted living communities, memory care options, elder care attorneys and financial advisers.
For more information or to register, call 518.867.4999 ext. 1693, or visit www.alz.org/northeasternny/events.
