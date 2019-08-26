Forget the institutional-style dining rooms. Fort Hudson Nursing Center has redesigned its dining areas with vaulted ceilings and full-wall windows.
The areas opened last week, part of a $6 million renovation and expansion.
The new dining rooms have an open counter overlooking a “country kitchen” where there is an oven, sink and refrigerator. The goal is to make the area more inviting by making it look like home.
Several other projects are nearing completion, including an expansion to the dining room in the dementia care unit. That will have the same floor-to-ceiling windows and vaulted ceilings, as well as a fireplace.
“The space is magnificent,” said Administrator Amanda Ann Waite.
It will be done in late September or early October.
Hallway floors throughout the facility are being upgraded to a wood-grain vinyl.
“It’s completely changed the look of our space,” Waite said.
On three units, Fort Hudson is expanding kitchenettes for residents and their families to use.
The main entrance is also closed off while workers build a new covered portico and a new lobby with an Adirondack feel. That will open in late October or November.
Saratoga Hospital fights sepsis
Saratoga Hospital was one of five health care organizations in the state to be recognized at the Healthcare Association of New York State annual conference.
The hospital won the 2019 Pinnacle Award for Quality and Patient Safety for achieving “universal sepsis excellence.”
Sepsis is an illness caused by the body’s response to an infection. It can lead to death or amputation of limbs, but starts with something so minor it is almost unnoticeable. A urinary tract infection or a small cut can lead to sepsis. The initial symptoms also mimic common illnesses, making it difficult to recognize.
The state Department of Health has started a campaign to improve early detection and intervention. In response, Saratoga Hospital initiated a new sepsis program that is working so well, other hospitals are asking the hospital for guidance.
Saratoga Hospital’s rate of 30-day readmissions for severe sepsis improved by 60% between 2015 and 2018, and mortality for severe sepsis improved by 43% during those years. Overall, the hospital’s sepsis results have placed it in the top 10% of hospitals nationwide.
The hospital has a unique approach that includes use of a digital smartboard to encourage quick communication.
“With sepsis, every second counts, which is why collaboration across teams is so significant,” said Dr. Timothy Brooks, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine. “Additionally, the information technology team’s development of our new sepsis digital smartboard gives us timely access to the data we need to make expedient treatment decisions.”
The hospital also created a sepsis improvement team, which educated the staff on best practices for preventing and fighting sepsis.
“We are thrilled and honored to have achieved this highly competitive award,” said Associate Vice President of Quality Anna Gaeta. “Saratoga Hospital is leading the way in sepsis early identification and proper treatment protocols, resulting in lower readmissions, fewer deaths, and better overall outcomes for patients. We couldn’t have done it without the hospital’s collaborative, patient-centered culture and the spirit of teamwork, which are the core of our success.”
The four other hospitals that will win awards this year are Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, Rochester Regional Health, and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Community Champions
Hudson Headwaters has announced its 2019 community champions: John Bartlett of Ticonderoga and Celine Racine Paquette of Champlain.
They will be honored at the 14th annual Community Champions Celebration on Sept. 22 at The Sagamore Resort on Lake George.
John Bartlett is being honored for his commitment to Ticonderoga. As past board president of the Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club, he founded, organized, and raised funding for the Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program.
The program gives food to local children when school is not in session. It launched in 2013 and now includes children at seven schools. The summer backpack program delivered 51,000 meals.
"John's commitment to his community is a real-life example of taking action on population health, as in health beyond the exam room,” said Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation President Jim Himoff. "Food insecurity can affect every aspect of a person's, especially a child's, life. It truly takes a vision and leaders like John to show us the way."
Celine Racine Paquette is a Hudson Headwaters Health Network board member.
"Celine is a steadfast advocate for the health of her community and was instrumental in helping to make the new Champlain Family Health Center such a success. Since the new facility opened in July 2017, the practice has seen 3,112 new patients and is one of our fastest growing sites," said Dr. Tucker Slingerland, CEO of Hudson Headwaters.
The Community Champion distinction honors individuals, families and businesses that help make the region a healthy and dynamic place to live, work and play.
