GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Theatre Festival will put on a live, interactive talent show on Thursday, watchable on your computer screen from the safety of your own home.

Like a show in the Wood Theater, the talent show will take place at a designated time — 7:30 Thursday evening — but patrons won’t have to dress up or find a sitter or drive to the theater.

You can lounge in your favorite chair during the show, munching on snacks and sipping a drink. You can watch on Zoom with your family, and everyone can wear their pajamas, if they’d like.

You’d better put on more than boxer shorts, however, since this is an interactive show, with master of ceremonies Chad Rabinovitz able to peek back at you through the camera on your computer.

Twelve contestants will be competing for two top prizes of $1,000 — which, in the nonprofit world, equates to about “a million dollars,” Rabinovitz said.

Also the theater festival’s producing artistic director, Rabinovitz is the creative mind behind “In the Box Entertainment,” a series of live virtual shows the festival has substituted for its summer theater season, which was canceled by the pandemic.

While community theaters across the country had to shut down this year, with nothing to replace their live performances, Adirondack Theatre Festival has kept itself alive, culturally and financially, by creating and staging this new sort of show — like an interactive movie.

“Lots of theaters just don’t have any income and have furloughed or fired their staff. We haven’t had to let anyone go. We hired three playwrights to write for us, hired actors, designers, directors. We’re doing our part to keep our industry alive,” he said.

The way it works

In the winter, Rabinovitz leads the Bloomington Playwrights Project, a theater in Bloomington, Indiana, and that is where the studio has been set up for filming the Zoom shows. So far, ATF has put on a magic show in October and “Living Room Cruise Lines,” transforming each audience member’s watching space into a cruise ship cabin, in November.

Multiple sets are built for each show in the Bloomington space, which is equipped with green screens and other television and movie studio technology. The shows are sent out live to ticket-holders across the country and, using the Zoom software, performers can interact with audience members during each show.

Because the talent show includes a live vote, it will have just the one performance on Thursday. The other shows are performed 10 times over two weeks. Customers can buy tickets online. Although thousands of people could watch any one of the online shows, ATF limits the size of each audience to make sure everyone experiences the interactive element.

Still left on the schedule are “Manhunt,” a murder-mystery, with performances in mid-January, and “Painting for One” in February.

Each show can be enhanced by buying a box with the ticket. The boxes are shipped to your home, and they hold an assortment of items to get you into the spirit of the performance, such as snacks, signs, noisemakers and items specific to a show, like mini-drink umbrellas for the cruise show. Lower-priced tickets that don’t include the box are also available.

Life ring for other theaters

ATF isn’t getting rich off the online shows — the boxes cost about $20 each and tickets are $35 to $45 — “but the goal is cash flow,” Rabinovitz said.

“We still need sponsorships,” he said.

But ATF has managed to avoid the dire circumstances other local theater companies have faced.

The theater festival is splitting profits from the shows with its home space, the Wood Theater in Glens Falls, where live performances have been shut down by the pandemic.

The festival has also licensed its Zoom In the Box shows to other community theaters nationwide, allowing them to make some money during this dark time. The other theaters pay ATF a flat fee per ticket.

Next season

He has learned from the last year not to make predictions but is hoping that, by next summer, Adirondack Theatre Festival will be able to return to live performances in Glens Falls, Rabinovitz said.

“It’s been great it’s been so well received,” he said of the online shows, “and we’ll keep that going until we can go live again.”

But as engaging as the online shows are, they can’t replicate the constant connection between audience and performer in live theater.

“I think people feel like this is a Band-Aid,” he said.

Still, using Zoom for theatrical productions — to make what Rabinovitz called “interactive TV” — is a new medium that could be developed in exciting ways.

“I think we’re ahead of our time and we will see webcams built into TVs. Zoom is not going away, people will continue working from home. I think we will see companies like Netflix starting interactive channels.”

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

