The arctic air arrived with a vengeance, allowing authorities to open Crandall Pond in Glens Falls for skating on Friday.

“We’ve been doing our due diligence this week” said Tom Girard, Glens Falls Public Works superintendent. “We’ve had concerns most of the week that the ice thickness may not be uniform and safe enough for anyone looking to skate on Crandall Pond. We just took several measurements and feel confident in opening the pond for skating starting (Friday) afternoon.”

The lights will be on from dusk until 10 p.m., but Girard cautioned skaters to plan accordingly before engaging in the outdoor fun.

“We ask everyone to dress appropriately in this dangerous cold weather as frostbite and hypothermia can set in very quickly,” he said.

Although the blustery blast comes as welcome news to ice-lovers, it didn’t blow through in quite enough time to safely plan for the city's annual Fire & Ice celebration. With the weather expected to warm up next week, organizers will continue to monitor the conditions of the ice on Crandall Pond with the hopes of formally beginning the festivities on Feb. 10.

Anyone interested in helping with the event should contact the Recreation Department by calling 518-615-0446 or sign up via SignUpGenius at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4AA5A92BAAF49-fire.

Still, there are those brazen enough to brave the winter weather in the pursuit of fun and frivolity.

Gore Mountain in North Creek reported around 800 visitors for Friday as of the afternoon.

"We do have some skiers that are out here and enjoying it," said Julia Johnson, marketing manager at Gore Mountain. "When the weather gets this extreme, Gore Mountain and other ski areas start looking at the concerns about safety."

Johnson said that while they're thrilled to be open for the public, the last thing resort officials want is for a fun day out on the slopes to become winter tragedy.

"Really, we're just trying to push a lot of extreme cold weather safety messaging on our social media (and) on our website," she said.

Those tips include the old mainstays of dressing in warm layers, taking frequent breaks to warm up indoors, and using the buddy system to make sure all your skin is covered. But Johnson also mentioned some more tasty tips for keeping the cold at bay.

"When it gets cold like this it's really important to stay hydrated and drink hot drinks, except for coffee, because coffee is, like, a blood thinner," Johnson said. "Big hearty foods also helps you stay warm."

With temperatures expected to stay frigid throughout the weekend, outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to bundle up and play it safe.

"We are happy to stay open and want folks to ski carefully," Johnson said.