For Lake George area, PPP loans have provided temporary relief

“It was huge that we were able to receive this funding,” he said. “It allowed us to keep our staff on, so that when things did improve, we were able to resume normal operations much faster.”

The nonprofit operates lodges in the Lake George area, which have only just resumed operations following the shutdown, Brosseau said.

Cash for more than staff

Business owners have used the funding for a variety of reasons.

Funds can be used to pay overhead costs, including mortgages, rent and utilities.

George Pensel, the owner of Boats by George, said he would have been able to continue operations even without receiving a PPP loan, but borrowed money anyway to pay his staff, because he has concerns about the long-term economic impact the virus will have on his business.

Pensel said he received around $500,000 in funding.

“We’re not looking at this like just what happened,” he said. “We’re looking at this as what’s going to happen.”

Carr, too, said he’s concerned about the future.

The loan has helped in the short-term, but he’s hoping business continues to pick up as the summer wears on.