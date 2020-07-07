For Lake George area, PPP loans have provided temporary relief

LAKE GEORGE — When the coronavirus pandemic shut down New York’s restaurant industry in March, John Carr made a promise to his employees.
The owner of the Adirondack Pub and Brewery vowed to keep everyone working — no matter the cost.
“Pretty much any employee that wanted to work is working,” he said.
Carr was able to keep his promise thanks in part to a $300,000 loan he received under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a more than $600 billion forgivable loan program for small businesses approved by Congress in March under the CARES Act.
Businesses scattered in and around the town and village borrowed millions under the program, according to newly released data from the Small Business Administration.
The injection of PPP funding has been crucial for the tourist-dependent community, where an already short summer season has gotten shorter because of the virus. To help prevent the virus’ spread, most local businesses are operating at a limited capacity, which is creating long-term financial concerns.
The additional funding has allowed many local businesses to keep going even as revenue has plummeted, said Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“The effect on our businesses really was the difference between several businesses staying open or closing permanently,” he said.
Nationally, more than 4.9 million loans have been approved since the program was created, which has supported 51 million jobs, according to SBA, which released detailed data on each loan on Monday, following weeks of pressure from Congress and media outlets.
“The PPP is an indisputable success for small businesses, especially to the communities in which these employers serve as the main job creators,” said Jovita Carranza, the SBA’s administrator, in a statement.
Lake George area businesses that received PPP loans of $150,000 or more
|Loan Range (in dollars)
|Business name
|350,000-1 million
|ADIRONDACK MOUNTAIN CLUB, INC.
|350,000-1 million
|BOATS BY GEORGE, INC.
|350,000-1 million
|KDA HOSPITALITY, LLC
|350,000-1 million
|LAKE GEORGE STEAMBOAT CO., INC
|350,000-1 million
|THE FORT WILLIAM HENRY CORPORATION
|150,000-350,000
|ADIRONDACK PUB & BREWERY,
|150,000-350,000
|CROCITTO HOSPITALITY, LLC
|150,000-350,000
|CUTTING EDGE GROUP, LLC
|150,000-350,000
|GEORGIAN HOSPITALITY LLC
|150,000-350,000
|KENNY & KIM, LLC
|150,000-350,000
|LAKE GEORGE R. V. PARK, INC.
|150,000-350,000
|MARLIN HOSPITALITY INC DBA-SBA SMALL 7A TERM
|150,000-350,000
|NORTHERN HARDWOODS LUMBER CORP.
|150,000-350,000
|NORTHERN HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT LLC
|150,000-350,000
|PIZZA JERKS, LTD
|150,000-350,000
|THE BOATHOUSE RESTAURANT LLC
|150,000-350,000
|THE GARRISON LAKE GEORGE, LLC
|150,000-350,000
|YANKEE YACHT SALES INC
Hundreds locally
In the Lake George area, 224 businesses have taken advantage of the program so far. The deadline to apply has been extended through Aug. 8.
Restaurants, hotels and retail shops have received payments ranging from $1,000 up toward $1 million.
The data identifies by name only those businesses that received $150,000 or more, which includes 18 businesses with Lake George addresses. Combined, those 18 businesses were able to retain 944 jobs in the region.
The remaining 206 businesses received $7.4 million in combined PPP funding, retaining 1,426 jobs.
Seeking forgiveness
Loans from the program essentially become forgivable grants, so long as businesses use 60% of the funding to cover payroll expenses, Bittel said.
For Carr, the loan allowed him to keep his staff of 107 on the books, even as his business slowed to a crawl because of the state-mandated shutdown.
Restaurants were reduced to carryout and delivery orders for more than two months, which accounted for just a fraction of the usual sales, he said. Outdoor and indoor dining resumed just last month, but at limited capacity.
Business is down 70% overall from last year, Carr said.
The loan helped him cover additional costs his business incurred because of the pandemic, like printing signs asking diners to respect social distancing and paying for disposable menus.
“It certainly helped us pay all the costs of running a public place during COVID,” Carr said.
Even the most prominent businesses in the village received loans under the program.
Lake George Steamboat Co. and Fort William Henry Corp. both received between $350,000 and $1 million in funding, according to the data.
No one at either business returned a request for comment Tuesday, but the organizations retained 200 and 98 jobs, respectively, according to data.
The Adirondack Mountain Club received $450,000 in funding, which was used to keep paying its staff of 40, said Benjamin Brosseau, a spokesman for the organization.
“It was huge that we were able to receive this funding,” he said. “It allowed us to keep our staff on, so that when things did improve, we were able to resume normal operations much faster.”
The nonprofit operates lodges in the Lake George area, which have only just resumed operations following the shutdown, Brosseau said.
Cash for more than staff
Business owners have used the funding for a variety of reasons.
Funds can be used to pay overhead costs, including mortgages, rent and utilities.
George Pensel, the owner of Boats by George, said he would have been able to continue operations even without receiving a PPP loan, but borrowed money anyway to pay his staff, because he has concerns about the long-term economic impact the virus will have on his business.
Pensel said he received around $500,000 in funding.
“We’re not looking at this like just what happened,” he said. “We’re looking at this as what’s going to happen.”
Carr, too, said he’s concerned about the future.
The loan has helped in the short-term, but he’s hoping business continues to pick up as the summer wears on.
“This loan definitely helps, but it doesn’t put us ahead for the year by any means,” he said.
CHAD ARNOLD
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
