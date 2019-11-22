QUEENSBURY — The food court at Aviation Mall was filled with holiday cheer and even some singing on Friday, as the area was transformed into the Salvation Army's "Holiday Headquarters."
Capt. Leo Lloyd Jr., who has been at his post in Glens Falls for about a year and a half, kicked off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle collection drive and introduced the various programs in partnership with local organizations and the mall.
The Salvation Army of Glens Falls assists individuals struggling with addiction, homelessness and poverty, in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties. It also offers services during emergencies and disasters.
With the holidays around the corner, the nonprofit organization's focus is now on helping families, and Lloyd said the Salvation Army has already received about 2,000 applications for assistance.
"Poverty in this area is a real thing," Lloyd said. "We've been doing it for a long time, but we need help."
Working with James Griffith, general manager of the mall, and others, Lloyd's dream of a holiday stage, a place to get food and drink, and toy store space to collect presents for the families he serves, has come to life.
"I also wanted to create a space where people can come together and create a community," Lloyd said.
Then he broke into song and the crowd joined, singing "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
The stage will host a number of holiday events throughout the season, included a live radio show, "Doing the Most Good Radio," to air on Talk 1450 WWSC-AM from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 24.
There is also a present-wrapping booth in the mall.
"The ambition just kept growing, and growing and growing," Griffith said.
