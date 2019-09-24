QUEENSBURY — A record crowd at the Adirondack Balloon Festival brought in a record amount of revenue for Warren County, which for the first time will pay all of the county airport staff's labor costs to host the festival.
Parking revenue rose by 60 percent, which will pay the overtime costs incurred by the county Department of Public Works, whose staff helped control traffic, clean the grounds and, with festival organizers, kept the event going.
Revenue from parking amounted to $36,800, with more than $23,200 of that coming from donations given by attendees who parked on airport property.
By the numbers
Airport parking revenue during balloon festival
2018 2019
Queensbury Avenue lot $5,000 $4,200
Pre-sold passes $5,000 $9,400
Donations $13,100 $23,200
Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said revenue nearly doubled compared to last year, while revenue from parking passes sold before the event also increased significantly. Revenue from a county-owned parking area across Queensbury Avenue from the airport dropped, however.
"This will be the first year what we took in will cover my overtime," Hajos said.
That doesn't mean the county's accounts were in the black from the event, however.
Warren County Sheriff's Office also had numerous officers working on overtime to control traffic, and the county does not receive any compensation for those officers. Some event promoters have paid the county for police protection at events in past years, but there has been no recent push for compensation from the nonprofit, volunteer-run balloon festival.
Parking donations are collected as vehicles enter the airport property. Local Veterans of Foreign Workers post members team with county employees, including a number of county supervisors who volunteered, to collect donations from drivers as they pull onto airport property. The VFW will get nearly $3,500 of the donations that were collected.
The Saturday afternoon launch drew so many people that the airport was closed, and hundreds, if not thousands, were turned away. Traffic that remained on roads outside the airport prevented balloonists from getting back to the airport for the night-time moonglow event.
Hajos said traffic and parking policies will be reviewed, as they are annually after each festival, but there seemed to be little that could be changed to avoid the problems that occurred.
There is limited access to the airport, and only so much room for vehicles to park while allowing the festival the space it needs. Areas of the tarmac that hadn't been used for parking before were filled this time around, he said.
No matter how many vehicles make their way to the airport, only so many can fit, he said.
"When we are full, we are full," airport Manager Don DeGraw said.
Despite the traffic and crowds, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he was impressed with the attitudes of the DPW personnel, who were upbeat and friendly, despite the grueling early morning to late night workdays some of them put in.
He said he would like to see the county figure out a way to allow some people to stay on or near the airport grounds to be ready for the early morning launches at future events, as some had to drive nearly an hour each way from home.
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The fields and forests of Washington County are seen below hot air balloons Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
From left, Ann Williams, Stephanie Williams, Ish Payne, Karen Buttling and Lianne Knight, get R. Scott Kelley's balloon ready for flight Sunday at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
A bird's-eye view of Washington County on Sunday from a hot air balloon during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from R. Scott Kelley's balloon on Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
A balloon lands in a Washington County field Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
A spider web is seen from a hot air balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons take flight Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons float above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons float above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
A single Balloon floats above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons float above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
A single Balloon floats above the fog Sunday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from inside R. Scott Kelley's balloon, "Private Eye Too" as it is inflated Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
A view of Lake George from R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Crew members help R. Scott Kelley gather up his balloon, the Private Eye Too, Sunday morning during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. Kelley landed in Fort Ann.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Geese fly near a balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival somewhere over Washington County.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Crews fold up R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday in a Fort Ann field during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons inflate Saturday at the Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons inflate Saturday at the Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Spectators watch balloons inflate Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons inflate Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow
Special balloons glow Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow
Balloons light up the sky Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow
A balloon glows Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow
Balloons light up the night sky during the moon glow portion of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow
Balloons light up the night sky during the moon glow portion of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle,
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow
Balloons light up the night sky during the moon glow portion of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow
Balloons light up the night sky during the moon glow portion of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle,
Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-9.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-8.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to the Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-6.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-5.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-4.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Duma The Cheetah
Duma The Cheetah takes flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-3.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-7.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-1.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
LaChapElle Photo
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday evening launch
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday evening launch
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday evening launch
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday evening launch
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Thousands of spectators fill the Warren Country airport for the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Thousands of spectators fill the Warren Country airport for the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Thousands of spectators fill the Warren Country airport for the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Thousands of spectators fill the Warren Country airport for the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Spectators watch balloons take flight at the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Shawn LaChapelle
Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-8.jpg
Balloons fly over Glens Falls Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
2019-FridayBalloons-7.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-6.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Friday morning flight
Balloons fly over Queensbury on Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-4.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-3.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-2.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-1.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Specail to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-9.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-8.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-7.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-6.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-5.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-4.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-3.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-2.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-1.jpg
LaChapElle Photo
2019-ThursdayBalloons-10.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-10.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-9.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate in tight quarters Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons get ready to leave the ground Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Timothy and his son, Tristan, look on as a balloon takes to the sky Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Nearly 70 balloons flew at the first full launch of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, inflates his hot air balloon Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons fly high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons ascend Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
The view from inside Movin' Magic's hot air balloon, owned by Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, Friday night at the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury. Nearly 70 balloons took to the skies Friday night as conditions continue to be ideal.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Billy the Kid, a special shaped balloon, floats over the crowd Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloon fly sky high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Mark MacSkimming, of Harrisburg, Penn., gets his balloon hot Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons take to the skies Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons float above the mist during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon floats in the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons get ready to launch from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon hovers in the fog above fall foliage in Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons begin their ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons make their way across the sky above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon descends into the fog above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A solitary balloon floats through the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A group of balloons begins its ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 12
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 11
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 10
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 9
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 8
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 7
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 6
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 5
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 4
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 3
Balloons stand up and take flight in front of special shaped balloon Pig Headed on Thursday night at Crandall Park during the kick off of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls. Twenty-four balloons launched and headed east toward the Warren County airport and Washington County.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 2
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 1
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Mark and Carol Pluta wave as they leave the ground at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Mark Pluta readies his basket and torch for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Samantha Mitchell holds Addilyn Ashline as she points to one of the 24 balloons that took off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
"Pig Headed," one of the special shapes for the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival inflates to give people a glimpse of this year's crop of unique balloons. It was planned for it to stay grounded on Thursday though at the first launch of the festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Joe Schwerman, purple, test his fuel and torch before taking off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
John Blair of Bridgeton, New Jersey readies his balloon "Running Rainbow" for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Hudson Falls native BJ Sullivan adjusts his torch shortly before takeoff. He was the first in the air at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Peter Griswold, dark green, prepares his balloon "Dude" to take off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with perfect flying weather. Twenty-four balloons inflated and lifted off from Crandall Park in front of a crowd of thousands.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
