{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday

Balloons take flight above the the Warren County airport during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday.

 Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY — A record crowd at the Adirondack Balloon Festival brought in a record amount of revenue for Warren County, which for the first time will pay all of the county airport staff's labor costs to host the festival.

Parking revenue rose by 60 percent, which will pay the overtime costs incurred by the county Department of Public Works, whose staff helped control traffic, clean the grounds and, with festival organizers, kept the event going.

Revenue from parking amounted to $36,800, with more than $23,200 of that coming from donations given by attendees who parked on airport property.

Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said revenue nearly doubled compared to last year, while revenue from parking passes sold before the event also increased significantly. Revenue from a county-owned parking area across Queensbury Avenue from the airport dropped, however.

"This will be the first year what we took in will cover my overtime," Hajos said.

That doesn't mean the county's accounts were in the black from the event, however.

Warren County Sheriff's Office also had numerous officers working on overtime to control traffic, and the county does not receive any compensation for those officers. Some event promoters have paid the county for police protection at events in past years, but there has been no recent push for compensation from the nonprofit, volunteer-run balloon festival.

Parking donations are collected as vehicles enter the airport property. Local Veterans of Foreign Workers post members team with county employees, including a number of county supervisors who volunteered, to collect donations from drivers as they pull onto airport property. The VFW will get nearly $3,500 of the donations that were collected.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Saturday afternoon launch drew so many people that the airport was closed, and hundreds, if not thousands, were turned away. Traffic that remained on roads outside the airport prevented balloonists from getting back to the airport for the night-time moonglow event.

Hajos said traffic and parking policies will be reviewed, as they are annually after each festival, but there seemed to be little that could be changed to avoid the problems that occurred.

There is limited access to the airport, and only so much room for vehicles to park while allowing the festival the space it needs. Areas of the tarmac that hadn't been used for parking before were filled this time around, he said.

No matter how many vehicles make their way to the airport, only so many can fit, he said.

"When we are full, we are full," airport Manager Don DeGraw said.

Despite the traffic and crowds, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he was impressed with the attitudes of the DPW personnel, who were upbeat and friendly, despite the grueling early morning to late night workdays some of them put in.

He said he would like to see the county figure out a way to allow some people to stay on or near the airport grounds to be ready for the early morning launches at future events, as some had to drive nearly an hour each way from home.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

In this Series

A banner year: The 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival

youtube

Video: Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019

collection

Photos: 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival

article

47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival takes shape

17 updates

Load comments