Sgt. Dewey Miller might have been thinking about Private James P. Davis when Miller marched in the 1919 Glens Falls Memorial Day parade.
Miller, the National Guard Company K bugler, played taps at Davis’ burial in Hudson Falls, The Post-Star reported on July 9, 1917.
Davis was killed in Hoosick Falls, where the National Guard unit was training, on July 4, 1917 when a toy cannon exploded.
Miller might also have been thinking about any of the 17 Company K soldiers who died during the five months the unit was in Europe.
Miller, the son of “Bronco” Charlie Miller, the Wild West showman who settled in Glens Falls, distinguished himself among Army buglers.
“Miller is by far the best bugler in the (105th) Regiment and has charge of the entire squad of buglers, two from every company, at the morning and evening ceremonies,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 10, 1917.
In Europe, Miller was burned badly by mustard gas and spent time recuperating at a Red Cross hospital in London, The Post-Star reported on Nov. 30, 1918.
After the war, Miller continued his patriotic musicianship as volunteer bugler for the Glens Falls Hospital Guild waste collection drive, The Post-Star reported on April 18, 1919.
Boy Scouts went house-to-house to distribute bags for residents to fill with linens and scrap metal, which the guild then sold to raise money for the hospital.
When Scouts returned a few days later to collect the bags, Miller preceded them, sounding his bugle.
“The sound of the bugle will inform housewives that in a very few minutes the collectors will call for the bags.”
