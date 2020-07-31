For bowling alleys, time is running out

Several local bowling alleys, including Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward and Slate Valley Lanes in Granville, are also in danger of closing their doors for good.

"Each day that passes, we run the risk of losing more of these bowling centers," Bohannon said.

The more than two dozen owners who gathered on Friday — some from as far as Binghamton and Oswego — said they were confused as to why the state won’t give them guidance on reopening.

Balls rolling elsewhere

Bowling alleys in New Jersey and Connecticut have been operating for weeks. Both states entered into a regional pact with New York at the onset of the pandemic back in March.

A spokesman for Cuomo said the agreement doesn’t mean each state’s plans have to be identical. New York, he said, is focused on keeping the infection rate low to prevent another shutdown.