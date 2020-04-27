Food truck fairs at Shirt Factory returning as drive-thru events

GLENS FALLS — If you're one of the thousands of people who crowded The Shirt Factory lot last summer for the Thursday evening food truck fairs, you'll be able to do it again this year, but in your car.
The event will return late in May, although like most other things, transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.
"It looks like we should be able to do something, but with a completely different format," said Eric Unkauf, owner of the building and impresario of the weekly fairs.
Dozens of vendors crowded two large parking lots plus the big lawn at The Shirt Factory on balmy Thursday evenings last summer, and they drew thousands of attendees for food, pony rides, bounce houses, live music and the chance to mingle with fellow residents and sit together at picnic tables set up on the lawn.
No one will be mingling or sitting together or sitting at all, except in their cars, for the first fair of this year, on May 21. But you will be able to order and eat food from a variety of food trucks, including competition-level barbecue and Caribbean food — both new this year — along with favorites from previous years, such as tacos, fresh pasta and Eastern European dishes like perogies.
Food from local farmers will also be for sale.
Customers will be able to order and pay online from multiple vendors, then drive to The Shirt Factory and pick up the entire order without leaving their cars. Unkauf hopes to set up a drive-thru of sorts in one of the parking lots, he said.
"The building is not going to be open. You won't be able to visit vendors," he said.
By late in May, the social distancing requirements may have eased, but he has to make his arrangements based on what the rules are now, Unkauf said.
"Maybe, they'll be eased by then, but I don't anticipate a return to normal. On a good day in August last year, we'd have a few thousand people. Stuff like bounce houses and pony rides, I don't see happening at all," he said.
Lining up people 6 feet apart at food trucks would quickly become impractical, he said — "and you wouldn't be able to sit down and eat on-site."
This scaled-down and no-contact version of the event will at least give people the chance to try some new and different flavors, he said.
"There's a whole cuisine group not represented here well, and given the limited number of establishments open now it's something different. I think people are relying on their favorites and might be getting a little tired of eating at the same places," he said.
The Thursday evening events have been popular and have grown in number of vendors and size of the crowds attending. By last August, vendors and crowds ringed the large old factory building and filled the front lawn for hours each Thursday.
The event will be held weekly and during the same time period as last year — 4:30 to 8 p.m.
"It's on a smaller scale but at least gives people some variety and a chance to hook up with produce from farms at the same time," he said. "As things ease, we'll revisit it and might tweak the format."
