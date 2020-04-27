Food truck fairs at Shirt Factory returning as drive-thru events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — If you're one of the thousands of people who crowded The Shirt Factory lot last summer for the Thursday evening food truck fairs, you'll be able to do it again this year, but in your car.

The event will return late in May, although like most other things, transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It looks like we should be able to do something, but with a completely different format," said Eric Unkauf, owner of the building and impresario of the weekly fairs.

Dozens of vendors crowded two large parking lots plus the big lawn at The Shirt Factory on balmy Thursday evenings last summer, and they drew thousands of attendees for food, pony rides, bounce houses, live music and the chance to mingle with fellow residents and sit together at picnic tables set up on the lawn.

No one will be mingling or sitting together or sitting at all, except in their cars, for the first fair of this year, on May 21. But you will be able to order and eat food from a variety of food trucks, including competition-level barbecue and Caribbean food — both new this year — along with favorites from previous years, such as tacos, fresh pasta and Eastern European dishes like perogies.

Food from local farmers will also be for sale.