Food Truck Corral returns after a one-week pause

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory's weekly Food Truck Corral returned Thursday, one week after city officials questioned the event's safety leading to its cancellation.
Dozens of small vendors and food trucks were set up across the property's sprawling lot as scores of masked patrons carefully maintained their distance from one another as they waited to place orders.
"This is a perfect event," said Todd Gregory, a health care worker who attends the festival every week.
Signs reminding people to wear masks and socially distance were seen throughout the property. Painted markers spaced 6 feet apart were spotted on the ground, notifying people where to stand.
Patrons were seen shuffling out of each other's way as they circled the property to decide what to order.
The menu was wide-ranging, offering everything from a classic lemonade to barbecue and fresh baked goods, and many people were seated at tables partitioned by plastic.
The city's Fire Department questioned the safety of the event last week after receiving several complaints. Questions arose over whether the event violated the state's ban on large gatherings, which are not to exceed 50 people.
City officials never pulled the plug on the festival, but Eric Unkauf, the event's organizer, decided to err on the side of caution and canceled the event while concerns were addressed.
After determining that food trucks are subject only to the state's guidelines on restaurants, which currently have no capacity restrictions when it comes to outdoor dining, fire officials gave the festival the go-ahead.
Vendors were spaced farther apart and some were relocated to prevent crowding on Thursday.
Attendees were eager to place their orders.
Lawrence and Cooper streets were lined with cars as a steady stream of customers came and went.
"It's the one night a week I don't cook," Gregory said.
The many customers were a sight for sore eyes for vendors like John McAllister, the proprietor of Sunshine Catering Company, based in South Glens Falls.
McAllister said he has a stand at The Shirt Factory every week, which has helped to boost his sales since his restaurant was sent reeling because of the pandemic. Restaurants can only operate at 50% capacity because of state guidelines.
"Numbers are off. I'm doing about half what I used to," he said.
The event, he said, is not only good for business, but is perfectly safe.
Patrons always wears masks and everyone keeps their distance.
"There should be no reason to shut anything down," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
