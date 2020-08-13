Food Truck Corral returns after a one-week pause

After determining that food trucks are subject only to the state's guidelines on restaurants, which currently have no capacity restrictions when it comes to outdoor dining, fire officials gave the festival the go-ahead.

Vendors were spaced farther apart and some were relocated to prevent crowding on Thursday.

Attendees were eager to place their orders.

Lawrence and Cooper streets were lined with cars as a steady stream of customers came and went.

"It's the one night a week I don't cook," Gregory said.

The many customers were a sight for sore eyes for vendors like John McAllister, the proprietor of Sunshine Catering Company, based in South Glens Falls.

McAllister said he has a stand at The Shirt Factory every week, which has helped to boost his sales since his restaurant was sent reeling because of the pandemic. Restaurants can only operate at 50% capacity because of state guidelines.

"Numbers are off. I'm doing about half what I used to," he said.

The event, he said, is not only good for business, but is perfectly safe.

Patrons always wears masks and everyone keeps their distance.

"There should be no reason to shut anything down," he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

