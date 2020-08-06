Food Truck Corral at Shirt Factory canceled

GLENS FALLS —After the city Fire Department raised questions about the safety of the Food Truck Corral, organizers canceled this week's event.
The Shirt Factory, at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets, broke the news to the public on its Facebook page Wednesday evening. The state's 50-person limit for public gatherings makes the event impossible to hold, according to Eric Unkauf, organizer of the event.
Just the number of vendors coming reaches the limit, he said.
A message posted on The Shirt Factory Facebook page states: "2020 Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral has been canceled per city of Glens Falls. I was told late this afternoon that the event at The Shirt Factory could have no more than 50 people in attendance. As we would hit this number just with vendors, I have no choice but to cancel at this time."
Unkauf, who worked with officials to organize the Food Truck Corral, said he's planning to appeal to the state, since the grounds are designated as a farmers market and the limit should not apply.
Take a Bite, a weekly food-sampling festival hosted by downtown businesses, was ruled nonessential last week by county officials, who said it would violate the state's ban on large gatherings of more than 50 people.
Last week, Unkauf said he doesn’t understand why his operation was allowed but Take a Bite wasn’t, since both seek to promote the restaurant industry, an essential service under state guidelines.
The food truck event returned in late May with a revised approach for a drive-in, take-out festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But in recent weeks it allowed people to buy food and linger. Crowds formed at times. On Wednesday, the fire department's safety officer met with Unkauf to go over his safety plan for the event and explained the state rules, said Fire Chief James Schrammel.
Among the rules: there must be clear markings so that people waiting in line are six feet apart, and no more than 50 people can gather at any one time, he said.
"Mr. Unkauf said he couldn't meet the requirements," Schrammel said. "He made the decision to cancel."
But the Fire Department is looking into whether the event should be considered like a restaurant or a farmers market, both of which are allowed. They each have different rules, Schrammel said.
"That's being evaluated now," he said.
He noted that there are some significant differences: restaurants seat patrons at tables placed far apart, rather than having them wait in lengthy lines, and farmers markets are encouraging customers to buy quickly and leave.
But he said the event might be able to take place in the future, under regulations governing those businesses.
"Hopefully we can get some info today and evaluate it over the next several days," he said. "We’re trying to be fair to every event, but we have to maintain safety."
