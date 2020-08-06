Food Truck Corral at Shirt Factory canceled

The food truck event returned in late May with a revised approach for a drive-in, take-out festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in recent weeks it allowed people to buy food and linger. Crowds formed at times. On Wednesday, the fire department's safety officer met with Unkauf to go over his safety plan for the event and explained the state rules, said Fire Chief James Schrammel.

Among the rules: there must be clear markings so that people waiting in line are six feet apart, and no more than 50 people can gather at any one time, he said.

"Mr. Unkauf said he couldn't meet the requirements," Schrammel said. "He made the decision to cancel."

But the Fire Department is looking into whether the event should be considered like a restaurant or a farmers market, both of which are allowed. They each have different rules, Schrammel said.

"That's being evaluated now," he said.

He noted that there are some significant differences: restaurants seat patrons at tables placed far apart, rather than having them wait in lengthy lines, and farmers markets are encouraging customers to buy quickly and leave.