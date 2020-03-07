Food truck competition set for Sept. 19-20 in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The first Food Truck Championship will take place on Sept. 19 and 20 at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons.

Food trucks from across the state will compete for over $3,500 in cash prizes and bragging rights at events, fairs and shows across the Northeast, according to a news release.

Village Mayor Robert Blais was prompted to organize the competition because of the increasing popularity of food trucks over the past several years.

Trucks will assemble at the festival space on both days, surrounding a dining tent and offering samples in addition to their regular menu items. Ballots will be given to attendee to vote for their favorite dishes, with awards presented on Sunday at 5:00pm.

A $5 admission will be charged, children 12 and younger are free. There will also be a wine and beer tent, as well as children’s activities on the adjacent Wood Park playground.

All proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Krantz Cottage vacation house project in the village of Lake George.

Anyone interested in participating should contact Lake George Village Hall at 518-668-5771 or email adkfoodtruckchampionship@yahoo.com. Updates will be posted at the Adirondack Food Truck Championship Facebook page.

