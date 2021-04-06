 Skip to main content
Food to be handed out on Thursday at Hudson Falls High School
HUDSON FALLS — A food distribution event will take place on Thursday at Hudson Falls High School.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the building at 80 East LaBarge St. Food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, will be handed out.

People are asked not to arrive early as it will cause traffic and overcrowding. Those who are driving should stay in their cars. If you're walking, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The mass food distribution event is a partnership among Catholic Charities, the AFL-CIO-Capital District Area Labor Federation Chapter, CDPHP and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

