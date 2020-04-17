Food supply shortage? Meat processing plant shutdown may signal what is to come

"The food supply is not in jeopardy," said Mona Golub of Schenectady-based Price Chopper/Market 32. "We're not always getting 100% of what we order, but product continues to flow" into the stores, she added.

Grocers and their suppliers also had to switch gears as consumers suddenly started buying things that previously had seen limited appeal.

Take yeast, for example.

The Food Institute, an industry trade group, reported that yeast sales for the week ending March 28 were up 457 percent over the same period a year earlier, citing data from Bloomberg and Nielsen.

In the first two to three weeks after the pandemic, "packaged bakery companies ... were having great difficulty keeping up with production," said Golub. "People started baking. That continued into the Easter holiday."

Flour sales were up 155 percent, while butter sales climbed 73 percent and eggs 48 percent, the Food Institute reported.

Meanwhile, FMI — The Food Industry Association — and the International Foodservice Distributors Association last month teamed up to redirect excess products, transportation resources and warehouse space to retail supply chains, now that institutional demand from schools, workplaces, restaurants and other large customers had dried up.