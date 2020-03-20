Food pantries see increase in use, face drop-off in volunteers

“We usually have five or six volunteers in here every day. We have none at the moment,” she said.

Ackershoek said she is even noticing a drop-off in people using the pantry, even though she believes demand has increased. She said she believes it is a sign that people want to stay away from crowds to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Open Door could always use more volunteers, but Cook said it is important that they are not in a high-risk health category to guard against spread of the virus.

“We’re keeping things very clean. We’re trying to make sure that our volunteers are safe to come,” she said.

Food shortages

The Open Door Mission food pantry has been pretty well-stocked, but is starting to get low on peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish and canned soups, according to Cook.

“We’re seeing people coming in who are not able to get things in the grocery store,” she said, adding that that includes toilet paper.

Earlier in the week, the first two women in line were mothers who could not get the brand of infant formula they need for their Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, supplemental nutrition vouchers.