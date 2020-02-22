Food pantries make the difference between surviving and suffering

“They may work several part-time jobs to get by,” said Joe Cramer, a member of the pantry’s board of directors.

“The perception is that the economy has gotten better and the need has dropped,” Bartholomew said — but “the economy hasn’t improved for everyone. People who were struggling in 2008 are still struggling.”

The pantry has a yearly budget of about $67,000. That pays for some food, utilities, a truck for picking up food from the regional food bank and donations from local supermarkets, and one salaried employee. A state program pays about $3,000 a year to cover operating expenses.

“We get some grants for food purchases, but we run close to the line for operations,” Bartholomew said.

The building has a commercial kitchen and the pantry holds a monthly fund-raising dinner. But donations overall are down.

“We’re making it, but by the skin of our teeth,” he said.

Open to all

Guests at the pantry sign in with some form of ID, their address, and the number of children, adults and seniors in their family. The amount of food they can take is based on the number of people in the household — for example, one avocado per person.