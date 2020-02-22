Food pantries make the difference between surviving and suffering

CAMBRIDGE — Several dozen people, mostly senior citizens, sat around the tables at Loaves and Fishes Cambridge Food Pantry and Christian Outreach Center just after noon on a recent Wednesday. They were waiting for the pantry’s director, Pastor Jim Bartholomew, to say a prayer before the distribution of food.
“This food pantry is a blessing for a lot of people,” said Elizabeth James, a Salem resident. “People come from all over, not just Cambridge.”
Nancy Parker, from a nearby senior citizen apartment complex, said the food “helps quite a bit,” but also, “this is our socializing time. We swap knitting patterns and get lots of hugs.”
Bartholomew and his wife, Vicky, have been running the pantry in a former restaurant across from the school for five years. It replaced a previous pantry in the basement of a church-owned building elsewhere in the village. Although Bartholomew is a non-denominational ordained minister and the rooms are decorated with Bible quotes and Christian references, the pantry is independent and doesn’t proselytize.
Loaves and Fishes serves around 135 families a week, Bartholomew said.
“The people who depend on the food pantry are mostly seniors and families with children,” he said. “They’re food-insecure due to $10 and $11 an hour wages.”
“They may work several part-time jobs to get by,” said Joe Cramer, a member of the pantry’s board of directors.
“The perception is that the economy has gotten better and the need has dropped,” Bartholomew said — but “the economy hasn’t improved for everyone. People who were struggling in 2008 are still struggling.”
The pantry has a yearly budget of about $67,000. That pays for some food, utilities, a truck for picking up food from the regional food bank and donations from local supermarkets, and one salaried employee. A state program pays about $3,000 a year to cover operating expenses.
“We get some grants for food purchases, but we run close to the line for operations,” Bartholomew said.
The building has a commercial kitchen and the pantry holds a monthly fund-raising dinner. But donations overall are down.
“We’re making it, but by the skin of our teeth,” he said.
Open to all
Guests at the pantry sign in with some form of ID, their address, and the number of children, adults and seniors in their family. The amount of food they can take is based on the number of people in the household — for example, one avocado per person.
The pantry is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to accommodate different schedules. Guests can receive food once a week. Although the pantry officially serves the Cambridge school district, there’s no residency requirement. People come from as far away as Hoosick Falls in Rensselaer County and Bennington, Vermont, Bartholomew said.
There are also no income limits, nor do people have to be completely out of food to use the pantry. The money people save at the pantry allows them to buy other things their families need, Bartholomew said.
The pantry stocks fresh produce, meats, eggs, dairy products, and baked goods, mostly donated by area supermarkets. The USDA commodities program supplies non-perishables such as egg noodles, vegetable oil, shelf-stable milk, fruit juice, peanut butter, nuts and raisins. Community members donate canned goods and extra produce from their gardens.
Federal nutrition programs have cut back on food benefits that could be spent at stores and instead are offering more commodities through pantries, he said. To help people stretch food budgets, the pantry does a free community lunch at noon on Fridays. A student backpack program provides families with food for weekends and vacations when free or reduced-price school meals aren’t available.
The pantry relies on volunteers to collect, sort and distribute about 500,000 pounds of food a year. Many food recipients volunteer as a way to give back. Other volunteers simply enjoy the people and the chance to be of service.
“I’m retired and wanted to reach out and help people,” said Joan Nolan, who was overseeing the produce racks on a recent day. “This is what I chose.”
Decline in donations
Comfort Food Community in Greenwich has also seen donations drop slightly from 2018 to 2019, said its executive director, Devin Bulger.
“The two macro factors are tax reform and presidential elections and environmental emergencies,” Bulger said.
Before the 2017 federal tax reform, people who itemized their deductions could deduct the dollar amount of their charitable giving to reduce the taxes they owed. The reform roughly doubled the standard deduction, so fewer people are itemizing. That discourages people who were using charitable contributions as part of their tax strategy.
Relief appeals after disasters, such as fires, storms, and earthquakes, “have a trickle-down effect,” as do election years when people feel strongly about candidates, Bulger said.
“If people have a finite amount of money to donate, political campaigns can siphon funds away,” he said.
Comfort Food serves 100 families weekly at its center in Greenwich and another 20 per week at a satellite center in the Cossayuna firehouse. About one-third of recipients are children up to age 18, one-third adults ages 18 to 64, and the rest are 65 and over, Bulger said. Seventy percent of the working-age adults have at least one job.
Comfort Food receives some grants from the state and private foundations, as well as individual donations. Along with food distributed by the regional food bank in Albany, the pantry recovers unused food from stores and local farms.
“Some of it stays local and the rest goes into a wider distribution network in Washington, Warren and part of Saratoga County,” he said.
The amount of donated food has held steady despite the dip in funds.
The Tri-County United Way supports food pantries in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties in several ways, said Director Duane Vaughn. With the assistance of Community, Work and Independence and Price Chopper supermarkets, the organization holds a “Stuff the Bus” food drive every November. Price Chopper customers can buy boxes of assorted foods that United Way distributes to area food pantries.
Last year, the drive collected 8.34 tons of food.
“That’s a lot of food,” Vaughn said, and it filled the Kingsbury firehouse where the bus was unloaded — “but that would only last a food pantry about a month.”
At this time of year, fresh fruit and vegetables are expensive and many pantries don’t have the refrigeration space to store perishables.
Although the economy overall is doing well, “the need (for food assistance) is going up,” Vaughn said.
Living in the North Country is expensive, and “we’re seeing a lot more families and individuals who may need the pantry only once a year because of a small crisis,” such as a car repair bill or sudden medical expense.
“People have less of a reserve to tide them over,” he said.
Lacking a fallback
The United Way is concerned about people who fall into the ALICE category: asset limited, income constrained, and employed — the working poor. They’re above the federal poverty level but have too much income and too many assets to qualify for most social services programs.
In Warren County, 35% of households fall in either the ALICE or poverty level categories. In Washington County, it’s 42.5%, and in Saratoga County, it’s just under 28%, according to United Way statistics.
“They’re living paycheck to paycheck,” Vaughn said. “When an unexpected expense comes in, something has to give, and that could be food.”
People who give through the United Way can designate contributions for certain charities, including food pantries. However, giving is down, and the 2017 tax reform act appears to be partly to blame, Vaughn said.
Charitable giving fell nationally last year. The United Way estimates that tax reform has hurt nonprofits 5 to 8% a year.
“For organizations that were already struggling, it’s a lot,” he said.
Cramer, at Loaves and Fishes, had another explanation.
“The income of the middle class has gone down,” he said. “They’re giving less because they have less.”
Regardless of donations, “the food pantries in Washington County are having a tremendous impact,” Vaughn said. “They’re really important to all of us.”
One way or another, Loaves and Fishes will keep going, Bartholomew said.
“When Loaves and Fishes started, southern Washington County was one of the most food insecure areas in the state,” he said. “Things have gotten better. The pantry isn’t shutting down. If we weren’t here, I don’t know what these folks would do.”