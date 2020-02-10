'Food Network Star' winner to visit SUNY Adirondack on March 3
0 comments

'Food Network Star' winner to visit SUNY Adirondack on March 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Culinary competition winner Justin Warner will visit SUNY Adirondack on March 3.

Warner won the eighth season of TV's “Food Network Star” program and has appeared on other TV culinary shows including the Food Network's “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

Justin Warner

Warner

He is the author of “The Laws of Cooking: And How to Break Them.”

The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the Northwest Bay Conference Center in Adirondack Hall.

It is free and open to the public and will include a presentation, question-and-answer session, free samples and a book signing, according to a news release.

The program is sponsored by Chartwells.

0 comments
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News