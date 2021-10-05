 Skip to main content
Food for Thought program keeps kids' brains fueled
Food for Thought program keeps kids' brains fueled

Food for Thought

Kelly Stevens, left, and Sara DiLandro pack boxes of snacks to be sent to 22 different schools in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. Stevens started Food for Thought to provide snacks to school children who struggle with access to food. 

 Gretta Hochsprung, Special to The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — Seven years ago, Kelly Stevens was working at Kensington Road School as a teaching assistant. A student in her class always arrived for the day without a snack.

The girl asked for three days if Stevens could give her a snack. The Glens Falls mom and her daughter, Emma, made a snack bag for the third-grade student so she wouldn’t go without.

They shared their generous task on Facebook.

Within an hour, different people from the community rallied to provide weeks worth of snacks for the homeless child.

“We did research on the program and found that teachers spend between $600-$700 a year out of pocket to feed kids,” Stevens said.

In response to this growing need, Stevens started her own charity called Food for Thought.

Stevens pointed out that all school districts — even those commonly considered wealthy districts — have kids who struggle with access to food.

“We started off with one snack and last year we did 55,000,” Stevens said. “This year it’s looking like 69,000.”

Right now, Stevens is supplying snacks to 22 schools in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, including Whitehall, Abraham Wing, Harrison Avenue, Jackson Heights, Bolton, Tanglewood, Big Cross, Greenwich, Glens Falls Middle School, Queensbury, Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, Corinth, Fort Edward, Ballard, Cambridge, Warrensburg, Moreau and Kensington Road School.

The schools get about 300 snacks per month.

And all that was done simply by word of mouth.

“This is for the kids who come to school who don’t have a snack at snack time,” Stevens said.

Stevens is currently looking into making the growing organization into a nonprofit, so she could apply for grant money. In the meantime, she relies on donations.

Donations can be made directly to the group’s Amazon account. People can donate money or use the Food for Thought Amazon link and the items will be delivered right to Stevens’ garage.

Kids need snacks to fuel their brains, hence the name Food for Thought.

“There are some kids who come to school to learn and there are some that come to eat,” said Sara DiLandro, who helps with the program. “They can’t really learn until they’re fed.”

DiLandro, who used to teach in Saratoga County, often spent her own money on snacks for kids in her classroom.

“I feel like it’s a community’s responsibility to take care of all the kids,” DiLandro said, “not just your own.”

How to donate

  • Monetary donations or food donations can be dropped off to John O'Brien at R.J. O'Brien Insurance Agency at 83 Bay St., Glens Falls.
  • Shop online using this link and have your package of healthy school snacks sent to 83 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY 12801: https://www.boxed.com/invite/2SCTK.
  • Donate through Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3JOZNRHCQGPHF?ref_=wl_share.
