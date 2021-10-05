Food for Thought program keeps kids' brains fueled

GLENS FALLS — Seven years ago, Kelly Stevens was working at Kensington Road School as a teaching assistant. A student in her class always arrived for the day without a snack.
The girl asked for three days if Stevens could give her a snack. The Glens Falls mom and her daughter, Emma, made a snack bag for the third-grade student so she wouldn’t go without.
They shared their generous task on Facebook.
Within an hour, different people from the community rallied to provide weeks worth of snacks for the homeless child.
“We did research on the program and found that teachers spend between $600-$700 a year out of pocket to feed kids,” Stevens said.
In response to this growing need, Stevens started her own charity called Food for Thought.
Stevens pointed out that all school districts — even those commonly considered wealthy districts — have kids who struggle with access to food.
“We started off with one snack and last year we did 55,000,” Stevens said. “This year it’s looking like 69,000.”
Right now, Stevens is supplying snacks to 22 schools in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, including Whitehall, Abraham Wing, Harrison Avenue, Jackson Heights, Bolton, Tanglewood, Big Cross, Greenwich, Glens Falls Middle School, Queensbury, Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, Corinth, Fort Edward, Ballard, Cambridge, Warrensburg, Moreau and Kensington Road School.
The schools get about 300 snacks per month.
And all that was done simply by word of mouth.
“This is for the kids who come to school who don’t have a snack at snack time,” Stevens said.
Stevens is currently looking into making the growing organization into a nonprofit, so she could apply for grant money. In the meantime, she relies on donations.
Donations can be made directly to the group’s Amazon account. People can donate money or use the Food for Thought Amazon link and the items will be delivered right to Stevens’ garage.
Kids need snacks to fuel their brains, hence the name Food for Thought.
“There are some kids who come to school to learn and there are some that come to eat,” said Sara DiLandro, who helps with the program. “They can’t really learn until they’re fed.”
DiLandro, who used to teach in Saratoga County, often spent her own money on snacks for kids in her classroom.
“I feel like it’s a community’s responsibility to take care of all the kids,” DiLandro said, “not just your own.”