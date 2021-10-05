Food for Thought program keeps kids' brains fueled

The schools get about 300 snacks per month.

And all that was done simply by word of mouth.

“This is for the kids who come to school who don’t have a snack at snack time,” Stevens said.

Stevens is currently looking into making the growing organization into a nonprofit, so she could apply for grant money. In the meantime, she relies on donations.

Donations can be made directly to the group’s Amazon account. People can donate money or use the Food for Thought Amazon link and the items will be delivered right to Stevens’ garage.

Kids need snacks to fuel their brains, hence the name Food for Thought.

“There are some kids who come to school to learn and there are some that come to eat,” said Sara DiLandro, who helps with the program. “They can’t really learn until they’re fed.”

DiLandro, who used to teach in Saratoga County, often spent her own money on snacks for kids in her classroom.

“I feel like it’s a community’s responsibility to take care of all the kids,” DiLandro said, “not just your own.”

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0