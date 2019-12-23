Food 'Farmacy' program shows slow success

QUEENSBURY — After nine months, a new effort to treat diabetic patients by prescribing them food has helped a little — but not a lot.
“Many have lost weight, some over 10 and even 20 pounds. We've had around half lower their A1c,” said Amelia Gelnett, community health coordinator for Comfort Food Community.
Her job this year has been to create customized boxes of produce – 20 to 30 pounds a week – for each patient, and explain how they could cook the food. Every patient also met with a Hudson Headwaters dietitian at each visit – a big change from the once-ever meeting that most diabetics get when they are diagnosed.
To be frank, losing 20 pounds is not enough to turn these patients’ health around.
But even a little progress is important — the patients have “uncontrolled” diabetes, defined as blood glucose levels above 9 despite efforts with medication and diet.
“To lose 50 pounds, you have to lose your first 10 to 20 pounds. This is a considerable lifestyle shift, change doesn't happen easily,” Gelnett said.
You have free articles remaining.
The slow changes this year were enough to extend the effort for another year.
Hudson Headwaters will also expand the program next year to patients with other chronic illnesses.
“Studying the results of the Food Farmacy program over a two-year period is extremely beneficial to determine the program’s long-term viability and success. We are excited to share the Food Farmacy with even more of our patients,” said Hudson Headwaters spokeswoman Jane Hooper.
Gelnett sees measurable improvement beyond patients’ weight loss.
“We positively influenced their eating habits, mental health, offered a community to engage in, and improved their quality of life,” she said. “There's a substantial amount of life circumstances that food can never fix, but we have greatly improved the quality of life and care for the individuals involved.”
The program has also successfully taught patients how to cook unusual produce, including avocado with melted chocolate, cubed and roasted rutabaga and grated radish, made into patties with cornmeal and egg and cooked on the stove.
Participating farms were paid $48,000 for about 72,000 pounds of produce.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.