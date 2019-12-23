Food 'Farmacy' program shows slow success

QUEENSBURY — After nine months, a new effort to treat diabetic patients by prescribing them food has helped a little — but not a lot.

“Many have lost weight, some over 10 and even 20 pounds. We've had around half lower their A1c,” said Amelia Gelnett, community health coordinator for Comfort Food Community.

Her job this year has been to create customized boxes of produce – 20 to 30 pounds a week – for each patient, and explain how they could cook the food. Every patient also met with a Hudson Headwaters dietitian at each visit – a big change from the once-ever meeting that most diabetics get when they are diagnosed.

To be frank, losing 20 pounds is not enough to turn these patients’ health around.

But even a little progress is important — the patients have “uncontrolled” diabetes, defined as blood glucose levels above 9 despite efforts with medication and diet.

“To lose 50 pounds, you have to lose your first 10 to 20 pounds. This is a considerable lifestyle shift, change doesn't happen easily,” Gelnett said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The slow changes this year were enough to extend the effort for another year.