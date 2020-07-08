Food drive set Thursday at Corinth Elementary School

CORINTH — A free milk and food drive-thru event will be held Thursday morning at Corinth Elementary School for the community.

The drive-thru will start at 10 a.m. and is made possible through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and hosted by the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is working with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi Foodservice, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Corinth Central School District and community partners.

The event plans to distribute more than 3,000 gallons of milk and nearly 40,000 pounds of food. There will be 900 boxes of produce and 540 boxes each of meat and additional dairy items, with each box containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.

To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive- thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.

The elementary school is located at 356 Center St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0