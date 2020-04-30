Food distribution drive-thru to be held May 14 in Schuylerville
SCHUYLERVILLE — A free food distribution drive-thru will be held May 14 at Schuylerville Central School.

The event will start at 10 a.m. in the Schuylerville Central School parking lot. Food will be available on a first-come/first-served basis through a contact-free drive-up service and is available for the entire greater Schuylerville community.

SAFER, a non-profit organization providing assistance to Schuylerville School District families in need, teamed with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to host the food drive.

