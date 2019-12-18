Following Cedar River court decision, environmental groups and DEC contemplate what's next

As perhaps expected, some are disappointed and some are excited about a state Supreme Court decision to allow a bridge over the Cedar River connecting Minerva and Indian Lake, but it's not clear if the case stops here.
Adirondack environmental groups sued the state Department of Environmental Conservation at the beginning of the year, arguing a bridge, which would be sturdy enough to support snowmobile traffic, would violate the state's Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers System Act.
Judge Robert Muller issued his ruling on Dec. 13, dismissing all of the charges brought against the DEC by Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve and Protect the Adirondacks!.
David Gibson, managing partner of Adirondack Wild, said the groups aren't ruling anything in or out, about whether or not to pursue an appeal.
"It's very disappointing, of course," Gibson said about Muller's decision. "We think we had a strong case, and we still think we do both on the law and the state Environmental Quality Review Act."
Muller's ruling comes after another loss for environmental groups in October, when the New York State Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the DEC to build a snowmobile connector trail from Indian Lake to Minerva.
Gibson is concerned about the number of trees that could get cut to build a connector trail from the proposed Cedar River bridge to Newcomb.
But the latest ruling is a victory for towns and villages in the area, said Matt Simpson. Simpson is the supervisor of Horicon and president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages.
"This is wonderful news on behalf of all the people in the Adirondack Park and especially those in that area, in Indian Lake, on trying to move forward with their recreational opportunities in those towns," Simpson said.
It's not clear when the DEC may resume its plans to build the bridge, but the agency said in a statement to The Post-Star that it is pleased with Muller's decision.
"DEC is evaluating the next steps for completion of this important trail," according to an email. "This decision clears another hurdle for this project to move forward."
Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.