{{featured_button_text}}

Iryna Voloshyna Joins Folklife Center for Summer

The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library is excited to welcome Folklore graduate intern, Iryna Voloshyna, who received one of 2 internships awarded statewide by the New York State Council on the Arts, administered in association with New York Folklore. The award is a paid internship for 10 weeks.

Iryna will join Folklife Center staff and consultants on the video project, Lake George on the Water, designed to tell the stories of the people, places and traditions of the Lake George watershed in a series of mini-documentaries that will be released on the Folklife Center’s YouTube channel as well as iPad kiosks within the Lake George corridor.

Iryna Voloshyna received her MA degree in Folklore this past May from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her Master’s thesis was on Petrykivka Painting, a Ukrainian folk painting technique that was inscribed in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and its role in creating a modern Ukrainian national identity. She also worked as a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the Department of American Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill.

A native of Ukraine, Iryna learned and performed the old songs of elders of the Dnister River valley, as a member of the folk song ensemble Ladovytsi. She later initiated the founding of an NGO “Podillya Traditions Revival”, working in cooperation with the Culture Department of Khmelnytskyi City to initiate such as local, regional, and international folk festivals.

Iryna came to the United States as a Fulbright scholar to research Folklore studies education in the USA. While in the States she has also been engaged in public folklore work – volunteering at the National Folk Festival as an interviewer in 2016 and at the North Carolina Folk Festival in Greensboro, NC as a stage presenter in 2018. She has also coordinated exhibitions, music and craft workshops for Ukrainian Association of North Carolina.

Most recently, as a virtual intern at the Smithsonian Institution, Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, Iryna worked on the American Ginseng Project, which will be a theme of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival 2020.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments