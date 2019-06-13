GLENS FALLS — The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library has hired a Folklore graduate intern, Iryna Voloshyna, who received one of 2 internships awarded statewide by the state Council on the Arts, administered in association with New York Folklore.
The award is a paid internship for 10 weeks. Voloshyna will join Folklife Center staff and consultants on the video project, "Lake George on the Water," designed to tell the stories of the people, places and traditions of the Lake George watershed in a series of mini-documentaries that will be released on the Folklife Center’s YouTube channel as well as iPad kiosks within the Lake George corridor.
A native of Ukraine, Voloshyna learned and performed the old songs of elders of the Dnister River valley, as a member of the folk song ensemble Ladovytsi.
She came to the U.S. as a Fulbright scholar to research folklore studies education.
Most recently, as an intern with the Smithsonian Institution, she worked on the American Ginseng Project, which will be a theme of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival 2020.
