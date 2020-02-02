Folklife Center compiling collection about AM radio in Glens Falls area

GLENS FALLS — A Post-Star editorial on March 21, 1921, touted the potential of commercial radio.
A woman in a small Massachusetts town who had been unable to attend church services for 20 years because of a disability was able to tune in to a church service broadcast on radio station KDKA from Pittsburgh.
“The woman heard every word as plainly in Massachusetts as she would have heard if she had been present in the church,” the editorial mused.
It would not be too many years before commercial radio would take to the airwaves in Glens Falls, including a short-lived, fledgling station The Post-Star operated for about three years.
Writer and researcher Maury Thompson has volunteered to assist The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in compiling a collection about AM radio in the Glens Falls area.
The goal, according to a news release, is to compile enough material to display an exhibit during the last half of 2021, to coincide with the 75th anniversary of WWSC going on the air on Dec. 18, 1946.
WWSC is the city’s longest continuously operating radio station.
Local historic radio photos, memorabilia or related items can be loaned, donated or taken to The Folklife Center for scanning.
Those wishing to have items scanned and those with large collections should contact The Folklife Center in advance to make an appointment.
The history of local radio is broader than just the stations themselves. It encompasses local entertainers who performed on the air and historic theaters from which stations broadcast live programs and concerts.
WGLC and WBGF were short-lived radio stations in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls in the 1930s.
WWSC went on the air Dec. 18, 1946, and six days later broadcast live from Christmas Eve Mass at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church.
The Post-Star established WGLN in 1947 and merged with WWSC in early 1950.
WSET went on the air in Glens Falls in 1959, and in 1965 changed its call letters to WBZA.
Thompson also is researching and writing a book, “AM Adirondacks: The Golden Age of Radio,” about early AM radio stations in the region.