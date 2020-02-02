Folklife Center compiling collection about AM radio in Glens Falls area

GLENS FALLS — A Post-Star editorial on March 21, 1921, touted the potential of commercial radio.

A woman in a small Massachusetts town who had been unable to attend church services for 20 years because of a disability was able to tune in to a church service broadcast on radio station KDKA from Pittsburgh.

“The woman heard every word as plainly in Massachusetts as she would have heard if she had been present in the church,” the editorial mused.

It would not be too many years before commercial radio would take to the airwaves in Glens Falls, including a short-lived, fledgling station The Post-Star operated for about three years.

Writer and researcher Maury Thompson has volunteered to assist The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in compiling a collection about AM radio in the Glens Falls area.

The goal, according to a news release, is to compile enough material to display an exhibit during the last half of 2021, to coincide with the 75th anniversary of WWSC going on the air on Dec. 18, 1946.

WWSC is the city’s longest continuously operating radio station.

