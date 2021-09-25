Fog impacts second day of Adirondack Balloon Festival

QUEENSBURY — A handful of balloons took to the skies for a brief period as part of the Adirondack Balloon Festival on Saturday, though an hourslong fog delay kept most grounded.
The tarmac and surrounding field at the Warren County airport were flooded with thousands of eager spectators in the pre-dawn hours. Gates for the festival opened at 3:30 a.m., and the first flight was scheduled to lift off three hours later.
Conditions seemed promising prior to the sun coming up. Wind, which grounded balloons a day earlier, was almost nonexistent, and there was no sign of fog as the moon and a few stars punctuated the night sky.
For Chris Utter, the excitement was growing as she waited eagerly to take her first trip in a hot air balloon — an item she had on her bucket list since attending the Balloon Festival for the first time 20 years ago.
A direct-care provider with Warren, Washington & Albany Counties ARC, Utter was one of a few dozen essential workers selected to receive a courtesy balloon ride, a small token of appreciation from festival organizers for their front-line service during the pandemic.
The gesture was more than appreciated by Utter, who retired last year following 37 years of service but returned on a par diem basis due to a staffing shortage.
COVID ripped through the facility where she worked, and while there were no deaths, nearly every resident and staff member became infected with the virus at one point, Utter said.
When she was approached about the balloon ride, Utter was shocked.
“My first was reaction was: Isn’t there someone else who’s more deserving of going up?” she said. “Surprisingly, they said there were people who didn’t want to do it. Not me. I’m there.”
But as soon as the sun began to rise, the fog rolled in and appeared to worsen as the hours rolled on.
By the time the signal to launch was given just after 9:30 a.m., most of the 42 balloon operators who were expected to launch had packed up and left the grounds. Just five balloons took to the air.
Balloon launches are very much weather-dependent, said Mark Donahue, president of the Balloon Festival’s board of directors.
He said the launch honoring essential workers will take place Sunday, but noted weather will have the ultimate say in whether any balloons take off.
“We’re going to try to do it tomorrow,” he said.
A “moonglow” launch was scheduled for Saturday night, and balloons are expected to take to the air Sunday morning beginning at 6:30.
Pilots and balloon crews made the best of the foggy situation by inflating their balloons, eliciting roars from the eager crowd, who rushed to take photos and pose for selfies.
A few operators even conducted tethered launches in an attempt to entertain the crowd.
But many made their way to the exit as the fog persisted.
Some who stayed said the event felt different this year in light of the lack of vendors and reduced number of balloons, which were safety measures implemented to reduce crowding in light of the surging pandemic.
Eileen Caulin, a South Glens Falls resident who has been attending the festival for 20 years, said not having the vendors made waiting for the balloons to launch a bit more tedious compared to years past.
“It’s not the same,” she said. “It loses something.”
But others in attendance said they were just happy to see the colorful balloons and were glad the protocols were in place.
For Don and Debbie Hoffmann, who made the trip to the Warren County airport from Guilderland for the first time, the protocols were part of the reason they attended, they said.
They've wanted to come to the festival for years, but the early hours, coupled with the long drive, felt impossible. But this year, knowing they event would be scaled back, just felt right, Debbie said.
“That’s why we came this year,” she said. “We’ve lived here all our lives and it’s like, oh, there’s not going to be all that stuff, so maybe this is a good year to come.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.