Fog impacts second day of Adirondack Balloon Festival

A few operators even conducted tethered launches in an attempt to entertain the crowd.

But many made their way to the exit as the fog persisted.

Some who stayed said the event felt different this year in light of the lack of vendors and reduced number of balloons, which were safety measures implemented to reduce crowding in light of the surging pandemic.

Eileen Caulin, a South Glens Falls resident who has been attending the festival for 20 years, said not having the vendors made waiting for the balloons to launch a bit more tedious compared to years past.

“It’s not the same,” she said. “It loses something.”

But others in attendance said they were just happy to see the colorful balloons and were glad the protocols were in place.

For Don and Debbie Hoffmann, who made the trip to the Warren County airport from Guilderland for the first time, the protocols were part of the reason they attended, they said.

They've wanted to come to the festival for years, but the early hours, coupled with the long drive, felt impossible. But this year, knowing they event would be scaled back, just felt right, Debbie said.

“That’s why we came this year,” she said. “We’ve lived here all our lives and it’s like, oh, there’s not going to be all that stuff, so maybe this is a good year to come.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.