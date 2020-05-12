Flyover in Glens Falls draws hundreds in support of front-line workers

The hospital was forced by state order to stop all nonessential surgeries and by economic necessity to furlough hundreds of workers. Heidorf works on the surgical floor but stayed on, floating to other units when needed.

At noon Tuesday, she hadn't yet slept after her 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift, because she wanted to stay up for the flyover. She was planning an afternoon nap before her next shift.

Pat and Trish Sullivan, who drove down the six blocks from their home on Stewart Avenue, were grabbing the chance to get out in the fresh air and join the community in support of a critical workforce.

All around the hospital, people stood in clumps of one or two, masks on, holding up their phones as they waited for the plane.

"Symbols are important, too," Pat Sullivan said.

"It's not just the plane going over," Trish said. "It's a show of support for our local medical community."

Once the LC-130 was gone, the crowd dispersed, with few staying to socialize but most walking straight to their cars and retreating to the isolation that has become the norm.

