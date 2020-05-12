Flyover in Glens Falls draws hundreds in support of front-line workers

GLENS FALLS — Hundreds of people turned out on a crisp late May morning on Tuesday to watch the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing come sailing in from the northwest on an LC-130 "Skibird," rumbling low over Hudson Avenue, across from Glens Falls Hospital, before banking and sailing away to the southeast.
The flyover was intended as a way to salute health care and other front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic and was part of a tour that included various communities in the region. Glens Falls fell between Lake George and Saratoga Hospital on the itinerary.
Glens Falls Hospital flyover drew hundreds in support of front line workers on a beautiful chilly May morning. pic.twitter.com/9Sx6SrYagh— Will Doolittle (@trafficstatic) May 12, 2020
The flyover lasted perhaps 30 seconds, with sharp-eyed spectators spotting the fat-bellied plane approaching as a bird-sized silhouette in the bright blue sky, then seeming to dip down just above the treetops along Hudson Avenue, banking in a momentarily thrilling fashion and, followed by the thunder of its engines, continuing in the direction of the Hudson River until it vanished.
"It's so exciting, it's really great. It makes you feel real good — wanted," said Donna Heidorf of Glens Falls, a longtime nurse at the hospital, who had worked a graveyard shift but stayed up afterward so she could watch.
She has been working at the hospital almost 40 years and said it has been difficult for the past two months.
"It's like a ghost town," she said.
The hospital was forced by state order to stop all nonessential surgeries and by economic necessity to furlough hundreds of workers. Heidorf works on the surgical floor but stayed on, floating to other units when needed.
At noon Tuesday, she hadn't yet slept after her 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift, because she wanted to stay up for the flyover. She was planning an afternoon nap before her next shift.
Pat and Trish Sullivan, who drove down the six blocks from their home on Stewart Avenue, were grabbing the chance to get out in the fresh air and join the community in support of a critical workforce.
All around the hospital, people stood in clumps of one or two, masks on, holding up their phones as they waited for the plane.
"Symbols are important, too," Pat Sullivan said.
"It's not just the plane going over," Trish said. "It's a show of support for our local medical community."
Once the LC-130 was gone, the crowd dispersed, with few staying to socialize but most walking straight to their cars and retreating to the isolation that has become the norm.
