Flu shots urged to help better identify COVID cases this fall

“Typically, it’s toward the middle or end of flu season we know how good of a match it is,” he said.

But that will be far too late. The flu season starts in mid to late October, and it takes two weeks for people to develop antibodies after getting the vaccine. That means people should get the vaccine before October.

“If you can’t get it through your doctor’s office, pharmacies are your next best bet,” Borgos said. They can give the vaccine to anyone over the age of 3.

Getting the vaccine could also make things easier for people who catch coronavirus.

“One of the complicating factors is you can have both flu and COVID,” Borgos said. “It’s going to be an interesting fall.”

But primarily, he wants to identify coronavirus quickly to stop it from spreading.

“If we can tell someone, ‘Yes, you have COVID,’ number 1 we’re going to isolate that person. That’s the most important thing from a public health perspective,” he said. “The second piece is working with our colleagues in Public Health to do the contact tracing, and hopefully stop whatever’s happening right there.”

