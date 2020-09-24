Flu shots urged to help better identify COVID cases this fall

Finding cases of coronavirus before it can spread is about to get a whole lot harder.
Flu symptoms are nearly identical to COVID-19 symptoms, and doctors are begging patients to get a flu vaccine as early as possible this year to help them by reducing the number of flu cases.
“The reality is, it’s going to be very hard to tell,” said Dr. David Mastrianni, senior vice president of Saratoga Hospital. “It’s very hard to tell the difference between COVID and flu.”
The biggest difference, he said, is “that absolute loss of taste and smell” with COVID, which doesn’t happen to everyone.
Of course, the same precautions that prevent coronavirus will prevent the flu. Masks, social distancing, staying home and hand-washing work just as well for the flu.
But people are now going to school, going back to work and going out to more recreational activities.
“There will be a certain number of people who get sick this fall,” said Dr. Bill Borgos, medical director at Hudson Headwaters Health Network. “The fewer they are, the easier it is to sort out.”
He is “cautiously optimistic” that the flu season will be light this year. It was light in the South during the pandemic.
It’s not clear yet whether this year's flu vaccine is a good match.
“Typically, it’s toward the middle or end of flu season we know how good of a match it is,” he said.
But that will be far too late. The flu season starts in mid to late October, and it takes two weeks for people to develop antibodies after getting the vaccine. That means people should get the vaccine before October.
“If you can’t get it through your doctor’s office, pharmacies are your next best bet,” Borgos said. They can give the vaccine to anyone over the age of 3.
Getting the vaccine could also make things easier for people who catch coronavirus.
“One of the complicating factors is you can have both flu and COVID,” Borgos said. “It’s going to be an interesting fall.”
But primarily, he wants to identify coronavirus quickly to stop it from spreading.
“If we can tell someone, ‘Yes, you have COVID,’ number 1 we’re going to isolate that person. That’s the most important thing from a public health perspective,” he said. “The second piece is working with our colleagues in Public Health to do the contact tracing, and hopefully stop whatever’s happening right there.”
