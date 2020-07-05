Florida vacations lead to another covid case

“New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and — until recently — was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis," Cuomo said a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states' experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow. As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combating this virus. I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made New York's reopening safe and successful."