Florida vacations lead to another covid case

Another Warren County resident who traveled to Florida has tested positive, Health Services reported Sunday.
On Saturday, Warren County reported three more cases, all related to a visit from a family member who lives in another state. All three cases were members of the same household. The family member came to visit within the past week. Tracers have identified all contacts and have arranged quarantines for those who were exposed.
In addition, Warren County is now tracking precautionary quarantines for 33 people who traveled to the county from a coronavirus hot spot.
All of them chose to travel during a pandemic. They must stay in quarantine for 14 days.
That includes the six people on flights from Florida who were quarantined because they were exposed on those flights to three people who later tested positive for coronavirus. So far, no one has tested positive in connection to that particular exposure.
The other quarantines include people coming home from vacation and people who came to Warren County on vacation. The goal of the quarantines is to prevent anyone who unknowingly has the virus from exposing other people before developing symptoms.
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported four people tested positive over the weekend, for a total of 253 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Seven people are still ill, all of them mildly ill. No one is hospitalized. A total of 239 people have recovered, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. Those cases are not included in the confirmed case count.
- Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties did not report their coronavirus statistics for the holiday weekend. However, Saratoga County reported to the state that four people tested positive Saturday. Essex County reported to the state that one person tested positive Saturday.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 18 new cases Saturday.
- Statewide, 533 people tested positive Saturday.
- Throughout the state, 832 people were hospitalized Saturday and eight people died.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York City would enter Phase 3 on Monday, but without indoor dining.
Indoor dining is allowed in other parts of the state in Phase 3.
“New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and — until recently — was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis," Cuomo said a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states' experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow. As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combating this virus. I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made New York's reopening safe and successful."
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Outdoor recreation allowed as new COVID cases fall
-
New York relaxes testing requirement for nursing home staffers
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily COVID-19 update
- 203 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.