Torrential rainfall the evening of July 16 caused flash flooding in parts of Saratoga National Historical Park, the National Park Service reported.

This flooding caused substantial damage to the park’s eastern entrance at Route 4 and at numerous locations along the park’s hiking trails, including the Wilkinson Trail.

“Evaluations of the damage continue, but early indications are that significant repairs will be needed to safely reopen the affected areas. Therefore, the Route 4 entrance and all hiking trails at the Saratoga Battlefield are closed indefinitely,” the NPS wrote in the announcemnet.

In addition, road closures are stopping vehicle traffic between Route 32 and Route 4.

Access to the park is currently available through the western entrance from Route 32. The Visitor Center and Battlefield Tour Road, Schuyler House, Sword Surrender Site Grounds, and Monument grounds will operate on their usual schedules and programming and events will continue as scheduled. Updated information will be available on the park website at nps.gov/sara