Flood watches remain in affect under the National Weather Service of Albany for Warren and Washington Counties on Monday, but Warren County is likely to be in the clear by Tuesday morning.

Warren County officials are not only observing the conditions, some Warren County offices experienced phone issues early Monday morning due to heavy rainfall.

Don Lehman Warren County director of communications said Schroon River is in their sights.

“Our Office of Emergency Services staff is monitoring stream levels with the USGS website is a big help to do that, communicating with their partners with local fire departments, the National Weather Service Weather Spotter network and municipalities in the county to stay on top of conditions. The Schroon River level is being watched closely in particular,” he said.

Lehman said there was one minor washout near a culvert on Warren County Route 19 in the Town of Chester, but no road closure was required for the repair.

Alex Avalos is an Operations Manager with Weather Routing Inc. in Glens Falls and said that Warren County will likely see less flooding compared to Washington County.

Avalos said the rain is likely to depart Tuesday afternoon with possible isolated thunderstorms from lingering humidity.

Warren County

Additional quarter to half inch of rain in most areas.

Flash flood threat to diminish late Monday night.

Queensbury received an inch of rain as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Washington County

Additional one to three inches of rain is possible up to Tuesday afternoon for Cambridge, Salem, Hebron, Granville, and Whitehall.

Water levels are being monitored for the Mettawee River in Granville, Hoosic River in Eagle Bridge, the Battenkill in Battenville, and Hudson River in Fort Edward.

Granville received just over two and a half inches of rain Monday morning and will continue having high amounts of rainfall into Tuesday. Currently, the Mettawee River is in the action flood stage with being just over six feet high, according to the National Weather Services’ Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Services. If the river rises to the seven foot mark it will be categorized as a minor flood.