Flooding, icy roads possible as long-duration storm approaches

A heavy rainstorm in the middle of January would normally be causing big concerns about river ice jams for emergency services officials in the region.
But with the relatively mild weather of the last few weeks, the rivers of the southern Adirondacks have a lot less ice than normal in their channels and along their banks.
So while a forecast that calls for up to 2.5 inches of rain and temperatures in the 50s for parts of the region is causing some flooding fears, ice jams on the Hudson River shouldn't be an issue this time around.
Amy Drexel, Warren County's emergency services coordinator, said the Hudson and Schroon rivers, two that historically have ice jam issues, have been monitored, but don't seem to have the ice floes to lead to problems.
"We haven't had enough cold weather to form significant ice jams at this point," she said.
There also isn't as much snow in the mountains as usual to add significant melting snow to the equation.
The National Weather Service in Albany has a flood prediction website that is frequently monitored and accessible by the public, and Drexel said forecasts for the weekend storm show some flooding concerns for the Hudson around North Creek but fewer fears for the river to the south.
The weather service has issued flood watches and winter weather advisories for parts of the region as an unusually warm, rainy storm moves into the Northeast.
Winter weather advisories are in effect for northern Warren, Essex and Hamilton counties for Friday morning to Friday afternoon, and flood watches are in effect for the same counties through Sunday afternoon.
Freezing rain and sleet could cause issues at the beginning of the storm later Friday and as it winds down Sunday, so winter weather advisories are in effect for Friday.
Temperatures will soar to the mid-50s for parts of the area Saturday and Sunday, possibly breaking records.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com